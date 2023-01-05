Guanacaste Airport Inaugurates New Route to Atlanta with Frontier Airlines

As of December 2022, the Guanacaste airport received the new route of the US airline Frontier from the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Atlanta. The flight will operate every Saturday arriving in Guanacaste at 12:27 p.m. and returning to Atlanta at 01:32 p.m. “It is great news for the country to announce a new flight that adds possibilities for more tourists to come from the United States to Costa Rica. I am pleased that Frontier has decided to fly from Atlanta to Guanacaste, as it gives a further boost to the objectives we have for next year; that is, recovering the 2019 figures in 2023”, reported the Minister of Tourism of Costa Rica, William Rodríguez.

According to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), the United States concentrates the largest number of best prospects or tourists with a high interest in traveling to Costa Rica and they move to our country motivated by their affinity with nature, the preservation of the environment, and tourism sustainability. “We are very excited about the start of this route between Guanacaste and Atlanta, a beautiful city that also serves as an important connection point to many destinations in the United States and beyond”, said Daniel Shurz, Commercial Vice President of Frontier Airlines. “Less than a month ago we inaugurated flights between Atlanta and San José. With this flight we underscore our commitment to increase the number of tourists to Costa Rica and at the same time offer the local community easy and affordable access to the United States”.

Frontier began operations at Guanacaste Airport in November 2021. This airline offers the possibility of customizing trips to its clients according to their needs and budget. Its planes stand out for the tail designs of endangered animals and recently introduced a sloth in honor of Costa Rica. “We celebrate culminating a historic year, with the opening of the new Frontier route. We focus on attracting new routes, sharing good route development practices within VINCI Airports that allow connecting this destination with the main markets in the United States, Canada and Europe. The number of passengers in transit –both national and international passengers- grew by up to 35% in the third quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2019. This confirms that Guanacaste is a destination that many want to know”, affirmed César Jaramillo, general manager from the Guanacaste Airport.