    Canadian Airline Air Transat Starts Regular Flights From Río Hato Panama Airport

    Air Transat will have regular flights with two weekly frequencies, Tuesday and Friday

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Canadian airline Air Transat began this November 1st regular flights to the Scarlett Martínez International Airport, located in Río Hato, Panama. On Tuesday afternoon, 142 Canadian tourists from Montreal arrived at this air terminal.

    Air Transat, which operates direct tourist flights from Canada, will have regular flights with two weekly frequencies, Tuesday and Friday, changing in December to Monday and Friday.

    Raffoul Arab, General Manager of the Tocumen International Airport, said that the start of these flights will have a positive impact on the communities of the central region of the country.

    On September 15th, the Civil Aeronautics Authority issued the definitive operating certificate for the Air Transat airline to operate regularly to the Scarlett Martínez International Airport, which allows the company to make four weekly flights from Montreal to Río Hato and vice versa.

    Air Transat and Sunwing airlines offer travelers more than 12 destinations in Canada, including: Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Quebec and Ottawa, among others.

