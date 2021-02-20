More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Guatemala Closes Three Air Navigation Routes Due to Volcanic Activity

    The volcanic ash fall is due to the fact that in the last hours the wind direction changed to the north, northwest and east of the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Guatemala Closes Three Air Navigation Routes Due to Volcanic Activity

    Guatemala's La Aurora International Airport closed three air navigation routes this past Wednesday due to ash from the Pacaya...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    A Comet From the Far Reaches of the Solar System Wiped Out the Dinosaurs, Recent Study Says

    66 million years ago, a huge celestial object fell off the coast of what is now Mexico, causing a...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Fans Could Soon Return to Soccer Stadiums

    The document was delivered by the National Soccer Union (Unafut) to the Ministry of Sports, which will make the respective analysis.
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Guatemala’s La Aurora International Airport closed three air navigation routes this past Wednesday due to ash from the Pacaya and Fuego volcanoes, which maintain high activity, authorities reported.

    The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (Insivumeh) said in a press release that the explosive activity of the last hours in the two volcanic cones generates the presence of fine ash particles in the departments of Guatemala, which includes the capital, and Sacatepéquez (west).

    Volcanic activity might increase
    According to the scientific entity, the trend of the activity of the two volcanoes is to be maintained or even to increase in the next few hours, affecting Guatemala City and operations at the La Aurora international airport.

    The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) declared a yellow alert (prevention) and announced the closure of three air navigation routes at its facilities due to ash. For its part, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) recommended that the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MSPAS) activate the protocols for attending the population due to the presence of ash.

    He also suggested that the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) monitor air quality in the regions affected by the activity of the Pacaya and Fuego volcanoes, which are the most active of the 32 that the Central American country has.

    Communities to take precautionary measures
    The civil protection authorities recommended to the community, municipal and departmental leaders of Guatemala and Sacatepéquez to identify the centers that could serve as shelters for their habilitation in case the activity of both volcanoes increases. According to Insivumeh, the ash fall is due to the fact that in the last hours the wind direction changed to the north, northwest and east of the country.

    Very active volcanoes
    The 3,763-meter high Fuego volcano is located between the departments of Sacatepéquez, Escuintla and Chimaltenango, about 50 kilometers west of the capital, and is the most active in Central America. Its last major eruption was recorded on June 3, 2018, when the Fuego volcano took the lives of 431 people. While the Pacaya volcano is located in the municipality of San Vicente Pacaya, about 49 kilometers south of the Guatemalan capital, in the department of Escuintla.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleA Comet From the Far Reaches of the Solar System Wiped Out the Dinosaurs, Recent Study Says
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Guatemala Closes Three Air Navigation Routes Due to Volcanic Activity

    Guatemala's La Aurora International Airport closed three air navigation routes this past Wednesday due to ash from the Pacaya...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Tico Fans Could Soon Return to Soccer Stadiums

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The document was delivered by the National Soccer Union (Unafut) to the Ministry of Sports, which will make the respective analysis.
    Read more

    Meeting at the United Nations Addresses Issues of Racism, Xenophobia and Discrimination

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Among the ministers expected to participate virtually in the special Ecosoc meeting is the Costa Rican Foreign Minister, Rodolfo Solano Quirós.
    Read more

    The World is in Competition for Digital Nomads

    News TCRN STAFF -
    “Even in Japan they mention us as a country that is preparing to receive digital nomads. The world is in competition for this tourism and Costa Rica has a great opportunity that it must take advantage of and reactivate its economy,”
    Read more

    Road Mega-Project Financed by CABEI is About to be Inaugurated in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    “It is of great satisfaction for CABEI to see how Costa Rica was able to materialize a mega-road project like this one in a year with adverse conditions such as 2020, and that in a few months thousands of Costa Ricans will be able to use it,
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years