New Luxury Cruise Arrives to Costa Rica With Tourists of Great Purchasing Power

More than 700 passengers are the ones that the luxury cruise “Seven Seas Splendor” brings to the Puntarenas pier. The cruise arrived in the morning on the coast of Puntarenas and will allow many of its passengers to carry out tourist activities in the province.

Staying on Costa Rican soil and consuming national products

These luxury vessels carry tourists with high purchasing power who can invest resources in local communities. On average, foreigners stay on Costa Rican soil between 10 and 12 hours to consume national products.

The ports of Puntarenas and Limón have a full schedule of cruise ship arrivals during the end and beginning of the year.

