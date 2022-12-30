More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    New Luxury Cruise Arrives to Costa Rica With Tourists of Great Purchasing Power

    By TCRN STAFF
    39
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    More than 700 passengers are the ones that the luxury cruise “Seven Seas Splendor” brings to the Puntarenas pier. The cruise arrived in the morning on the coast of Puntarenas and will allow many of its passengers to carry out tourist activities in the province.

    Staying on Costa Rican soil and consuming national products

    These luxury vessels carry tourists with high purchasing power who can invest resources in local communities. On average, foreigners stay on Costa Rican soil between 10 and 12 hours to consume national products.

    The ports of Puntarenas and Limón have a full schedule of cruise ship arrivals during the end and beginning of the year.

    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Source Allan Madriz
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    UN Fund Delivers US$13.3 Million for Contribution of Costa Rican Forests to Humanity
    Next article
    Marjorie Taylor Greene on Vacation in Costa Rica During a Turbulent Week in the US Congress
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “I’m Going to Win a World Cup For You”: The Promise that Pelé Made to His Father and Made Him the King of Football

    Pelé saw his father crying listening on the radio how the 'Maracanazo' was perpetrated and he did not hesitate to promise him that he would win a World Cup... and ended up being a three-time world champion
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »