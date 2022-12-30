More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Marjorie Taylor Greene on Vacation in Costa Rica During a Turbulent Week in the US Congress

    An outspoken American politician is enjoying sunny Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    38
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican representative, is on vacation in Costa Rica, according to several US media reports. Greene’s stay in Costa Rican territory coincides with a series of important votes and a turbulent week in the US Congress. In addition, she was involved in various discussions on Twitter and criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Spending family quality time

    Greene’s spokesman confirmed to the US media the presence of Greene in Costa Rica. “Not only did she do her job as a congresswoman, but she also did her most important job: being a mother. She is spending some much-needed and well-deserved quality time with her children and father,” the spokesperson declared. In addition, several photos circulate of Greene on the plane bound for Costa Rica and others at the Daniel Oduber airport in Liberia.

    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    New Luxury Cruise Arrives to Costa Rica With Tourists of Great Purchasing Power
    Next article
    Costa Rican Law Prohibits Keeping Wild Animals As Pets. What Can Be Done If You Already Have Them At Home?
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “I’m Going to Win a World Cup For You”: The Promise that Pelé Made to His Father and Made Him the King of Football

    Pelé saw his father crying listening on the radio how the 'Maracanazo' was perpetrated and he did not hesitate to promise him that he would win a World Cup... and ended up being a three-time world champion
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »