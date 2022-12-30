Marjorie Taylor Greene on Vacation in Costa Rica During a Turbulent Week in the US Congress

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican representative, is on vacation in Costa Rica, according to several US media reports. Greene’s stay in Costa Rican territory coincides with a series of important votes and a turbulent week in the US Congress. In addition, she was involved in various discussions on Twitter and criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Spending family quality time

Greene’s spokesman confirmed to the US media the presence of Greene in Costa Rica. “Not only did she do her job as a congresswoman, but she also did her most important job: being a mother. She is spending some much-needed and well-deserved quality time with her children and father,” the spokesperson declared. In addition, several photos circulate of Greene on the plane bound for Costa Rica and others at the Daniel Oduber airport in Liberia.