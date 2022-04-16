More
    Keanu Reeves Enjoyed His Vacation in Costa Rica

    The actor spent 13 days in the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Keanu Reeves, one of the most beloved and respected figures in cinema, enjoyed a vacation in Guanacaste. The Matrix actor arrived in the country on April 1st, entered through the Daniel Oduber International Airport, and left this Wednesday, the Immigration Press office reported.

    Reeves stayed at a renowned hotel belonging to an international chain located on the Papagayo Peninsula, in Guanacaste.Several of the airport collaborators took advantage of the actor’s visit to take pictures with him.

    Renowned actor

    Keanu Reeves was born on September 2, 1964 in Beirut, Lebanon. His mother, Patricia Bond, an artist and costume decorator from England, left home when she was young. While his father, Samuel Reeves, was a Honolulu native of Chinese and Portuguese descent.

    The Matrix saga, Speed, and John Wick are some of the films in which he has participated.

     

    Previous articleThe Memory of Canada`s Indigenous Minors Wins the “Photo Of the Year for the 2022 World Press Photo Contest”
