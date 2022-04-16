Keanu Reeves Enjoyed His Vacation in Costa Rica

Keanu Reeves, one of the most beloved and respected figures in cinema, enjoyed a vacation in Guanacaste. The Matrix actor arrived in the country on April 1st, entered through the Daniel Oduber International Airport, and left this Wednesday, the Immigration Press office reported.

Reeves stayed at a renowned hotel belonging to an international chain located on the Papagayo Peninsula, in Guanacaste.Several of the airport collaborators took advantage of the actor’s visit to take pictures with him.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Renowned actor

Keanu Reeves was born on September 2, 1964 in Beirut, Lebanon. His mother, Patricia Bond, an artist and costume decorator from England, left home when she was young. While his father, Samuel Reeves, was a Honolulu native of Chinese and Portuguese descent.

The Matrix saga, Speed, and John Wick are some of the films in which he has participated.