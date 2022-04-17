More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Municipalities of Costa Rica Could Declare Roads in Atypical Conditions as of Public Interest

    Giving many communities access to basic services such as lighting or water

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The municipalities are close to being able to declare as public streets those roads in atypical conditions that exist in all corners of the country.The initiative that would allow this municipal action was ruled affirmatively in the Municipal Affairs Commission. Now it will be known directly in the Plenary.

    “A project aims to make atypical streets known, so they cannot segregate properties.It also establishes regulations so that people cannot  segregatefor being able to opt for a bond or a bank loan that is possible today,” explained ErwenMasis, deputy proponent.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Currently, there is no specific law specifying the criteria for declaring a street as of public interest in those known cases when a road is for common use.In this way, it seeks to provide a legal tool for local governments. This in order to avoid any wrong interpretation, Masis stressed.

    “In the absence of an institution responsible for this type of declaration, thousands of people do not have access to basic services such as lighting or water (…) approving this law is giving them the opportunity to improve their quality of life,” said Masis.

    What changes with the project?

    The proposing deputy, defended that his plan can be part of the road improvement of each municipality and therefore, of each canton.Likewise, there would be better conditions for the mobility of people as well as access to ambulances, firefighters and security or transit officials.

    The project now passes into the hands of the Plenary who must decide whether to put the project to a vote or decide to present motions.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    Previous articleKeanu Reeves Enjoyed His Vacation in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Keanu Reeves Enjoyed His Vacation in Costa Rica

    Keanu Reeves, one of the most beloved and respected figures in cinema, enjoyed a vacation in Guanacaste.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER