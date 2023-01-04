Costa Rica Begins 2023 with the Challenge of Integrating More Women in Technical Careers

Stopping the long stagnation of female professionals in areas related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics is one of the challenges facing the country for 2023, considering the high demand, growth opportunities and economic stability that this sector offers. According to data from the National Council of Rectors (Conare), in the last nine years there has not been a significant increase in women graduated from public and private universities in computing and engineering careers.

Among the most demanded profiles are data analysts and engineers, cloud architects, cybersecurity specialists, as well as web programmers and java and python developers. “It is necessary to end the perception that there are careers oriented to a particular gender and that must start from home. Although Costa Rica ranks 12th in the world with more women aspiring to positions in technology, their participation is still unequal with respect to men”, says Natalia Botero, VP of Publicis Global Delivery.

For the beginning year, a better projection is estimated in employment expectations in Latin America for these positions, according to studies by this consulting firm.