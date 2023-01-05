Bob Marley’s Nephew Will Film a Documentary in Costa Rica for The Discovery Channel

Once again, Costa Rica will be the setting for the recording of the Discovery Channel series Reversed, directed by producer Charles Mattocks Marley, nephew of the late Bob Marley. The production will be filmed in Atenas from January 4th to 8th, 2023.

Reversed is the first documentary series of several installments, which talks about the effects of food on people’s health. The first installment focused on cancer, the second on reversing diabetes with Keto, and now it will be using the carnivore diet to eliminate autoimmune diseases.

A very friendly place to record in the world

“Costa Rica is a very friendly place to record in the world. It is accessible, people collaborate a lot and the most important thing is a healthy country. I have traveled many countries, but their people are really very healthy. This chapter wants to revolutionize the way we see food right now, because it can be a method to heal ourselves and not just to survive,” said Mattocks.

Since the previous installment in 2020, Dr. Donald Vega, from Kilosophy Costa Rica is part of the panel of experts. This year he will be together with renowned world-class doctors such as Dr. Antony Chafee, Dr. Robert Kiltz, and international chef María Emmerich.

“For many years we have been pioneers in showing the benefits of the Keto diet in people here in Costa Rica, after thousands of patients who have changed their lives, believing that we must contribute to the world with what we do here,” he said. This season will be broadcast on the Discovery channel and can be seen in Costa Rica in the next six months.

“We have been producing content for a long time to show the world the need to take care of our health and use food as a direct link between improving and surviving. Many people have won the battle against cancer, diabetes and obesity through their diet,” Mattocks concluded.