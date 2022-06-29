More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    It Is Not Clear Yet How Microplastics Can Affect Health

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The plastic that pollutes the seas also reaches people’s bodies, where it could cause changes in metabolism, reported a study in the journal Annals of Medicine. The research questions the analysis carried out by the World Health Organization. It explains “that no solid evidence points to the presence of microplastic particles in drinking water being a serious threat to public health“.

    The study was done with 8 adults from different countries; they had to give a sample of their stool to the scientists during a certain period. People had to take note of what they ate and the products they used during the last 7 days before collecting the sample.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Subsequently, scientists from the University of Vienna and the Austrian Environment Agency looked for 10 types of plastics in the feces. At the end of the study, the experts found that for every 10 grams of waste, 10 grams of microplastic were found.

    Microplastics in drinking water do not threaten health, according to the WHO

    The result also indicates that most of the products consumed by the participants were stored in plastic. Both groceries and hygiene and beauty items contained the product, except for toothpaste. With these data, scientists concluded that plastic reaches the human body from different sources.

    However, these studies only show the existence of microplastics in products that people consume daily. But research continues to question what effects on health and the metabolic area the consumption of this material can cause. In addition, previous studies suggest that the average adult takes in microplastic from salt, water, shellfish, and also from the air.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceEl Nacional
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleHow to Strengthen Tooth Enamel
    Next articleOverhydration: Symptoms and Consequences
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Overhydration: Symptoms and Consequences

    Surely, you have heard that you have to drink 2 liters of water a day and, immediately afterward, you...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER