Green Diet: The Best Option to Eliminate Toxins and Lose Weight with a Menu Rich in Vegetables

Those who are looking for a way to eliminate toxins from the body that it does not need and lose a little weight, may want to try the green diet, an eating plan based on the consumption of vegetables of this color and that is designed to carry it out for 15 days. Throughout those 2 weeks, you will be able to notice the changes that this type of diet will cause in your body, feeling lighter and full of energy, but it should not last long because, despite the fact that it is rich in vegetables and fruits, this is far from being the balanced diet that our body needs.

However, it can be useful to get used to including this type of food in your day to day. If you are looking to lose weight, it is best to do it in a healthy way. For this, the best advice will be that of a specialist or nutritionist who designs a personalized plan for you, which prevents you from putting your health at risk. Before starting this plan or any other, first consult with a nutrition expert.

The importance of this lively color

The green diet is committed to consuming mostly fruits, vegetables and vegetables of this color. Green vegetables, in addition to having large amounts of vitamins and minerals, are rich in chlorophyll, which also contributes to the proper functioning of the body:

• It affects the functioning of some systems, such as the immune system, helping to improve defenses and protecting the body against infections.

• It promotes the elimination of toxins from the body and helps balance cholesterol and blood glucose.

• It helps to oxygenate the blood, so that our cardiovascular health is better, as well as our digestive system, protecting the colon, liver, stomach and gallbladder and eliminating common problems such as heavy digestions or flatulence.

• It improves the ability to assimilate nutrients and the absorption of calcium.

Green-colored meals

In this diet, it is important that you start the day with a smoothie, of course, green in color, full of vitamins, antioxidants, among other nutrients, that will help you eliminate toxins your body does not need. To prepare it: Just mix 1 kiwi, half a pear (or green apple), half a banana and a handful of spinach leaves in a blender. You can add a little water or vegetable drink if it is too thick and a little mint to make it more refreshing. As you can see, not all the ingredients are green.

At lunchtime, the first course will be a salad, in which you can incorporate various types of green leaves, such as lettuce, escarole, arugula, etc. Add avocado, cucumber or carrot, if you want you can also add some chopped apple. Give it a different touch with a handful of sunflower or pumpkin seeds. The second course will consist of lean poultry, fish or eggs, but you can change it for vegetable proteins, such as legumes.

The first course for dinner will be a green cream; you can prepare it with spinach, chard, zucchini, leeks, artichokes… whatever you like best. As a second course, it is better to include light protein such as eggs or fish.

Although there are many different possibilities, it does not seem that this diet stands out for its wide variety of foods, which can cause many people to abandon it before completing the 2 weeks.