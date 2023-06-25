Follow 4 Recommendations for a Healthy and Sustainable Eating

Eating is much more than a pleasure and a necessity. Healthy diets and eating habits are the public health factors that can most help protect us from malnutrition and prevent numerous diseases, such as diabetes, different types of cancer, heart disease and, of course, obesity, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

This is a message that is generating social awareness and that has been reflected in an increase in the rate of health professionals and specialists in human nutrition and dietetics. “The high demand for knowledge and specialization in the nutrition sector has triggered enrollment in these training programs in the branch of Health Sciences: firstly, the Master’s Degree in Nutrition, Quality and Food Safety; later, the University Expert in Obesity and Metabolic Complications; and in third place, the University Specialization Course in Pediatric Nutrition in Nursing”, say sources from Faro Edtech, a company specializing in health education.

For all these reasons, and on the occasion of World Nutrition Day, which is commemorated every May 28th, Faro Edtech professionals share a series of tips on healthy habits to keep in mind on a day-to-day basis.

1. Maintain a varied and balanced diet

It is important to maintain a varied and balanced diet, without prolonged fasting or overweight meals. The secret is to “make sure that, in each main meal, our plate contains a quarter of meat, a quarter of grains, and half is vegetables. That way, it will be healthier”, says Julia Osorio, a renowned clinical nutritionist, diabetes educator and graduate in molecular nutrition. The Spanish Association for Food Safety and Nutrition recommends this Healthy Eating Plate as a guide for daily eating.

Does this mean that we can “eat everything”? On multiple occasions, a greater variety in the diet is an excuse to include unhealthy foods. In fact, studies published in recent years confirm that the greater the dietary variety, the higher the risk of obesity. What this premise really implies is the convenience of eating a small variety of healthy foods, in their proper measure and with a diversity of nutrients, that are beneficial to our body, and excluding those that are not.

2. Eat 5 light meals a day

Osorio also remembers the importance of eating 5 light meals a day, with natural and fresh foods. Equally important is to eat 5 pieces of fruits and vegetables a day, avoiding processed foods, saturated fats and refined flours. In addition, it is not advisable to skip meals, drink carbonated soft drinks or opt for fast food. “Between meals, you can opt for fruit, hummus or nuts”, adds the nutritionist.

3. Organic products and seasonal food

Prioritizing the purchase of organic products and the consumption of food typical of each season are 2 practices that benefit us all. If we buy products at markets, buy local oil and freshly made bread, and avoid canned and packaged foods, we contribute to sustainable consumption and production, reducing our carbon footprint and promoting a quality food system. The educator and graduate in nutrition recalls that, by betting on local producers and local food and kilometer zero, we are improving our way of eating and reducing the production of plastics and packaging.

4. Drink more water and do physical exercise; in turn, eat less sugar and salt

To this must be added hydration as the basis for proper functioning of the body: drinking 2 liters of water a day helps regulate body temperature, provides mineral salts and is crucial for the functioning of cells and organs. This should always be done combined with physical exercise for 2 days for each rest day as the most complete formula.

In addition, the WHO recommends limiting sugar intake to 5% of total caloric intake, and keeping salt intake below 5 grams per day (equivalent to less than 2 grams of sodium per day); that is without forgetting to considerably moderate the consumption of alcohol (both its periodicity and its quantity). Likewise, these tips should be complemented with regular and scheduled physical exercise and adequate sleep hygiene.

In short, duly planned nutritional habits based on the recommendations of specialists and nutritionists, and avoiding false myths or popular beliefs, constitute the basis for a good diet and an optimal quality of life, decisive in the celebration of this World Nutrition Day.