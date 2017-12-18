This property can be privately reserved for a 2 to 4 suite vacation rental, with occupancy up to 9 people.

Perched on a bluff overlooking the Pacific, you will find the Main Villa with unobstructed 180-degree panoramic ocean views. The Villa has 2 King Suites and a private sun deck and pool. Stone’s throw away you will find 2 suites in the Guest Cottage with private ocean view decks and full baths.

This private Estate is set on 12 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, surrounded by lush rainforest and mountains. The property is bounded on all sides by protected nature reserves with abundant wildlife.

Freshly renovated from top to bottom and featuring friendly and experienced local management, the Point is a special destination, one you won’t forget.

More about the Property:

Puertocito Point is built as close to the Pacific Ocean as allowed under Costa Rica’s strict environmental laws: 50 meters from the high tide mark. From the Main Villa atop a cliff, you will find jaw-dropping unobstructed 180-degree Pacific Ocean views. The Villa’s 12 acres are sandwiched between protected green zones to the north and south with a dramatic backdrop of first ridge mountains and a combination of the primary and secondary rainforest.

It is a unique setting that delivers the scenic beauty and wildlife you expect from Costa Rica. Geographically, we are located in Costa Rica’s more tropical and much less developed Southern Zone, making this an ideal place to experience the country’s natural splendor. Despite its privacy and tranquility, Puertocito Point is just a minute from the Coastal Highway and a few minutes drive from the towns of Dominical and Uvita with a variety of amenities, including restaurants, shops, groceries, banks, etc.

For swimming and boogie boarding or surfing we recommend a 2-minute drive to Puerto Nuevo, a virtually private beach. 2 boogie boards are on the house!

The Main Villa is comprised of a Master Suite with a California King bed and a Junior Suite with a king bed, each with its own full bath. There is also a half-bath off the Great Room. Bedrooms are air-conditioned, common areas are not. But they have large ceiling fans.

The master suite also features a Tower Room up the stairs from the bedroom with great views of the pool and ocean below. A great place to do yoga, meditate, or just enjoy the view.

With a brand new (August 2014) NetSys dedicated high-speed internet service, our fast WiFi is great for those who need to stay connected to family, friends, and/or businesses during their stay. Those with GSM phones will also enjoy strong cell phone reception, including 3G data access for browsing and email.

The Point’s abundant wildlife gives guests the real experience of being in a tropical rain forest without trekking all the way to Manuel Antonio. Birders and nature photographers will not be disappointed by the property’s incredible biodiversity.

The property overall has benefited tremendously from a continuous capital improvement program started in 2010 and continuing through 2014 with US$ 50,000 of renovations to the property in the past 2 years. The program has completed numerous upgrades to the villas, including new roof, new windows, new pool and sun decks, new electrical lines, new water lines, fresh paint, new lighting fixtures, new master shower, upgraded Internet service, new TV, and much more.

Guest Cottage: In The Guest Cottage there is an upper King Suite and a lower Queen Suite, both with a full private tiled bath and a private furnished deck with yet another lovely ocean view. All this less than stones throw from the Main Villa. Bedrooms are air-conditioned.

Puertocito Point is very close to a variety of restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, banking and any other services you may need. There is a doctor, a pharmacist, and dentist located right in Dominical, all speak English.

Find Out More

Amenities

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer

Covered Balcony

Cable/Satellite TV

Patio/Deck

Central Air Conditioning Ocean View

Mountain View

Wooded

Sportsfishing

Exercise Area

Swimming Pool

