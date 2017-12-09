The fresh ocean breeze awakens you in the early morning as the glow of the sunrise fills the room. As you rise from the bed, the warmth of the reclaimed wood floor greets your bare feet. You hear the calls of the toucan as you prepare a rich cup of coffee in the gourmet kitchen. Your day starts with tranquility as you sit on the terrace watching the ocean view become illuminated by the tones of red and orange, your ears tuning in as the surrounding rainforest comes alive. All the while thinking to yourself, “is this a dream?” It is not a dream; this is your life in Costa Rica.

This 20 acre 5 Villa estate is located in the mountains along the coast of South Pacific Costa Rica. The privacy and exclusiveness is unlike any property. The 180 degree ocean views are superb, offering sunset views which can be enjoyed from each Villa all year long. The property infrastructure is impeccable, with internal paved roads, private deep well, underground electrical with solar gird and Satellite internet. The surrounding rainforest provides privacy to each Villa and there are a variety of mature fruit trees on the grounds, much as papaya, mangosteen, guanabanas, as well as 3000 pineapple plants. The property currently serves as a successful vacation rental retreat, with a functioning record over the last 9 years and high reviews from clients.

The Tree House Villa is constructed from 175 year old teak wood taken from a farmhouse in Java Indonesia, which was imported and reassembled in its traditional manner. The 2,800 sq ft are distributed among 3 floors, finished with reclaimed railroad ties from Indonesia, iron wood, coralina stone and sandstone. The gallery kitchen leads onto the bedroom and living area, which flow onto the wraparound porch. Sunset ocean views from the porch are nothing less than spectacular. The Villa is furnished with antique teak furniture, from the romantic 4 post king sized bed to the 4 person dining table. The spa floor holds a stone bath tub and an authentic Indonesian day bed, serving as a private area for peaceful reflection.

The two story 2,550 sq ft Owners Villa is also constructed from 175 year old teak wood imported from Java Indonesia. The wrap around terrace provides magnificent views as the rainforest descends to meet the ocean. The kitchen is detailed with carved hardwood and granite counter tops. The bedrooms and bath define elegance, with an open air sandstone shower and carved four poster beds. The wraparound terrace holds both a cold plunge pool and hot tub.

Two Villas sit together on the estate and feature a simplistic layout finished with woven rattan ceilings, sandstone flooring, louvered windows and iron wood shingles. The veritable carved entrance to the main Villa, imported from Java, welcomes you into this exotic escape. You can enjoy with ease the beautiful surroundings through the abundant windows surrounding the living and gourmet kitchen area. The living area is furnished with a volcanic stone bar, reclaimed teak dining table and authentic Batavia furniture. The richness of the wood furniture, together with the refreshing ocean view and the radiant natural light, provide the Master Suite with an undeniable glow which fills your soul. The Master Bath features an outdoor shower and sandstone carved sink. The additional bedrooms located in the adjacent Villa, feature king sized beds and air conditioning units. Finishing off this exotic escape is the infinity lava rock swimming pool and patio. Located just off the iron wood wraparound terrace of the main Villa, there is no comparison to the peace and relaxation found here as one takes in the sunset and ocean views.

An additional 2,940 sq. ft. building is currently used as a workshop and office, but could serve as a yoga pavilion, restaurant or additional accommodations. Two additional plantels are formed and ready for building. The grounds hold organic gardens, numerous walking trails and cascading streams and waterfalls.

With Indonesian heritage at its core, the Villas, grounds and ocean sunset views provide a haven from the outside world. This exclusive estate is a Costa Rica sanctuary unlike any other.

Amenities Dishwasher

Hardwood Floors

Washer/Dryer

Covered Balcony

Broadband Internet

Patio/Deck

Central Air Conditioning

Horse Facilities Ocean View

Mountain View

Wooded

Sportsfishing

Tennis

Golf

Swimming Pool

Sale: Greenleaf Costa Rica