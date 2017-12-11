This amazing property is located in the heart of Lagunas just 10 min from the beach and the last 5 min is on a very well maintained gravel road. This property is perfect for someone that wants to continue renting the existing cabins, or run the property as a retreat center, or remove the cabins and build many new homes.

When you enter the gated property, you are on a very nice, well-maintained road that is lined with coconut palm trees. After a few hundred meters on the right, you pass the lagoon that the community and farm are named after. Then a little farther up on the left is the driveway to the main home. It is a 4000 sq ft 3 story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, wrap around decks, and covered parking. It would make a great central area for a retreat center. There is room to add a pool.

The 6 cabins are sprinkled throughout the large property and are all very private with great views. They currently rent weekly and monthly and bring in some nice income. A large portion of the 185 acres is forested and has some spectacular trees. There are several rivers and creeks and at least 11 waterfalls. The farm has its own spring water. There are also countless mature fruit trees all over the property. There is a lot of wildlife on the farm especially because of the lagoon where they come to drink. You are sure to see monkeys, sloths, deer, wild pigs, toucans, and parrots just to name a few.

This large property has countless building sites with gently sloping terrain that makes it very easy for future development. It is very rare that you find a property of this size and beauty with such excellent access. There are so many different uses for this property.

If interested the owners would be caretakers of the property. This property was developed by the owner in 2004.

Additional Detail:

Property 77 hectares or 190 acres

A. 8 title lots

B. Two level house three bedroom, two bathrooms, two kitchens

1. Covered garage,

2. Storage area.

3. Gazebo for wifi

4. Swimming pool

C. Three level, 4,000 sq.ft. house, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, large kitchen, huge decks, lower level parking area, storage room, Master bedroom with large shower, toilet area, deck, office, and AC.

D. Caretaker house with secure storage area under living area. Parking garage, covered area for tools. Large area for raising chickens, farm animal.

E. Five, one bedroom cabins for rent.

F. One, 2 bedroom cabins for rent.

Features of the Property

1. 10 minutes from the Beach of Dominical

2. 1.3 km of very good rock/dirt road….2 wheel drive

3. Its own water system from three springs

4. Water is concession

5. One large waterfall and approximately 11 know cascades.

6. Many birds of different kinds

7. Most of the animals of Costa Rica can be found on the property

8. Town of Lagunas is named after property.

9. Finca Laguna has two Lagunas

10. Approximately 80% of the property is natural

11. Approximately 7 hectares can be reforested.

12. Approximately 7 hectares have Teak trees ready for harvest in 7 years

13. Approximately 40 minutes from the town of San Isidro de El General

14. Thirteen km from Uvita

15. Thirty minutes from Quepos

16. Three and half hours from San Jose

17. Two hours from the Panama/Costa Rica border.

18. Two hours from the OSA and Parque Nacional Corcovado

19. 800 feet above sea level

20. Cool nights and mountain breeze doing the day

21. This is a Jungle property

22. Within 35 minutes you can:

a. Surf

b. Fishing, both inshore and offshore

c. SUP in flat water and waves

d. Dive and snorkel

e. Waterfalls adventure, about 10 in the area

f. Climbing

g. Horseback riding, mountain and beach

h. Flat water kayaking

i. White water rafting and kayaking

j. Sea kayaking

k. Whale watching.

l. Trip to Isla del Cano…Reserva Biologica

m. Quad rides the mountain ridges

n. Tour the largest mangroves in Central America

o. Tour the famous Manuel Antonio Parque Nacional

p. Two zip lines….one for family and one for the adventurer

q. Two airports….one in Quepos other in Palma Norte.

One of the Most Sustainable Places on the Planet

If you prefer to live as green as you can, Costa Rica is leading the way for the rest of the world. Ranked third in the world in terms of eco-friendliness, Costa Rica makes excellent use of its wide array of natural resources.

Amenities

Covered Balcony

Ocean View

River View

Mountain View Wooded

Swimming Pool

Jungle Views

