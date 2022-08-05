Do You Know What Wellness Is? Start Practicing It With These Simple Steps

Wellness is the healthy balance between the mental, physical and emotional levels. Working these three spheres, you will achieve total well-being and full happiness. Who wouldn’t want to take advantage of all these benefits? Go ahead and start practicing it by following these simple steps that we will detail. Little by little, you will be able to turn wellness into your own lifestyle.

We can consider the statesman Halbert L. Dunn as the father of the Wellness Movement, since it was he himself who, in the 1950s, developed a theory that stated that in order to lead a healthy life it was necessary, in addition to having good physical health, to enhance our ability of self-realization. For this reason, wellness is considered to be the lifestyle that aims to bring out the best in each human being by working on the physical, mental and spiritual areas.

The arrival of this new culture occurred shortly after the Second World War, precisely coinciding with the appearance of the welfare state. If the rights and basic needs of the population were covered, who could put limits on feeding the mind? It was the perfect time to start looking for happiness, well-being and self-realization.

But, do all societies today believe in wellness? We don’t know if they believe, but they certainly don’t practice it. If you want to know more about the stress-free culture, the best thing to do is to travel to Thailand, one of the countries where wellness is most widespread. The Thais have integrated this concept by creating their own lifestyle, which is characterized by loving the environment, living simply, being satisfied with what you have, forgetting stress, being polite and smiling.

Eight simple steps to practice wellness

Live the present and take advantage of every moment as if it were unique. For this, it is important that we learn to breathe correctly through some meditation technique. You can start by breathing in through your nose for 4 seconds, holding the air for 8 seconds. After this time, expel it again through the nose until the lungs are completely empty. Repeat this practice five or six times to get anchored in the moment.

Face life with a smile. Having a bad day and working with the public? The customer who just walked in is not to blame, smile at him The face is the mirror of the soul, so it is important that you always appear cheerful.

Do you know that aromas determine the way we interact? If the class smells bad, the students and the teacher are usually in a worse mood. Always carry with you some fruity or floral fragrance, a scent that should also reign in your home, your room or your place of study.

It is also important to take care of your eyes. Decorate your home with flower petals or candles, items that will create a wonderful sense of calm and recollection in your home.

Heavy music? Reggaeton? Although you like this type of music, it is important that your home is a wellness center in itself. Download Thai music or Tibetan bowls from the Internet to create the ideal atmosphere.

In those moments when you feel more agitated or vulnerable, have a hot tea or coconut water to stimulate the sense of taste.

n Although we Westerners usually take advantage until the last minute of the day, learn about the Thai culture and try to dedicate an afternoon or a morning to doing nothing. You can waste hours lying on the sofa or spend that time taking care of yourself and pampering yourself. How about a makeup or hairdressing session? You will see how the problems fly away.

Practice meditation to achieve your “Higher Self” or yoga, a practice that strengthens your body and mind.