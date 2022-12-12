More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Women Lead Winning Projects of the International Regeneration Program

    The Ashokan and HSBC México association program received more than 130 proposals from entrepreneurs

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    ReGeneration is a program that promotes entrepreneurial people with projects that seek to solve environmental and social problems in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Costa Rican women lead two of the winning projects of this program, carried out by the Ashokan association and HSBC México, the region’s sustainable finance bank.

    One of them is Tatiana Granados, whose initiative is “Ciclo Parques”, which consists of installing bicycle parking spaces, street furniture, mobile and sustainable housing solutions.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Haley Raquel is the other Costa Rican entrepreneur who won with her “Ecotarcoles” project, which through alliances and productive chains seeks to promote social, environmental and economic well-being.

    Working on solving environmental and social problems from an innovative perspective

    “The “ReGeneration” program allowed us to unite projects from different territories, cultures and approaches to work on solving environmental and social problems from an innovative perspective. We are happy to promote the work of these great agents of change and we are sure that in a few years, they will be part of important positive changes for their communities and countries”, explained Melina Bravo, program coordinator at Ashokan.

    From all the region

    For this edition, more than 130 projects of entrepreneurs from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador registered. In the first phase, 24 initiatives were chosen and in the second, the 10 finalist projects.

    In this first edition of ReGeneration, 80% of these innovative ideas are led and promoted by women, who along with the other winners participated in a virtual bootcamp and a regenerative meeting in Mexico City, where they exchanged solutions and opinions.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Mexico Illuminated Its Main Monuments With The Costa Rican Flag to Honor its Abolition of the Army
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Mexico Illuminated Its Main Monuments With The Costa Rican Flag to Honor its Abolition of the Army

    Mexico paid tribute to Costa Rica, this past Thursday, for the 74th anniversary of the abolition of the army by José Figueres Ferrer
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER