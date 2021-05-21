More
    Initiative Promotes And Facilitates Entrepreneurship Of Costa Rican Women In Science And Technology

    Sponsored by the Costa Rica-United States Foundation for Cooperation and the National Council for Scientific and Technological Research

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    Constellar is the name of a new initiative that aims to help and develop Costa Rican women entrepreneurs in specific areas. It is a program developed by the Costa Rica-United States Foundation for Cooperation (CRUSA) and the National Council for Scientific and Technological Research (Conicit).

    The initiative is also developed in alliance with the Impact Hub San José incubator and with the support of Spyre Group. The objective is to promote, facilitate and strengthen the paths of entrepreneurship for women in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

    Opportunities to generate value and offers

    “We cannot afford to be stuck on the road to development and it is today that we must have a clear and operational direction towards a knowledge economy that uses these opportunities to generate value and offer the community products and services that improve their quality of life”, said Giselle Tamayo, President of Conicit. “This can only be achieved with determined investment in science, technology and innovation,” she added.

    Four elements

    The Constellar initiative is made up of 4 main and interconnected elements:

    – Academy Clubs: A community of women in STEM through clubs in universities across the country.

    – Incubation Program: Business support for the development of business ideas through an educational program with group and individual sessions and access to specialized mentors and advisers, with the possibility of opting for seed capital and support for the development of  prototypes.

    National STEM Event: which will be held in September during the celebration of the 200 years of independence of Costa Rica.

    – Platform of interaction: connection and support for the community of women in STEM of the initiative

    The first event opened the call for the Incubation Program. Ideas and solutions have been received from May 12th and will go on until July 4th.

    In addition, Impact Hub San José will be generating spaces to help interested women to postulate their idea or business during this period. On the other hand, throughout the year activities will be carried out to promote and strengthen entrepreneurial skills in different universities in the country.

    “We joined with international experts and local partners to design a program that allows women to be equipped with professional and practical tools to successfully insert themselves into the national and international entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem,” said Flora Montealegre, Executive Delegate of the CRUSA Foundation.

    You can find information to participate and more details on the website of the initiative at: https://constelarcr.com

    SourceHermes Solano
    ViaBeleida Delgado
