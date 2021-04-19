Organizations and professionals dedicated to the development and accompaniment of ventures in Latin America have a virtual appointment on May 13th, 14th, 17th and 18th, in the tenth edition of ST PRODEM Costa Rica, an event organized by PRODEM, the Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) and the National Learning Institute (INA).

10ST PRODEM Costa Rica is a virtual event oriented to the development of professional capacities, training, reflection and the exchange of experiences among those who are participating in the different initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in Latin America.

Some of the topics that will be addressed during the different seminars are: development of ecosystems for entrepreneurial growth; competencies for the new scenarios; effective incubation; corporations that bet on entrepreneurship; public politics; systemic articulation, among others. International experts such as Dan Isenberg (USA); Efka Heder (Austria); Harold Wiener (Israel); Israel Ponds (USA); Aitor Urzelai (Basque Country), Susana García Robles (USA) and protagonists of the ecosystems of the region.

New scenarios



Hugo Kantis, Founder and Director of PRODEM, stated that “it is necessary to meet for working on the challenges posed by the new scenarios for our entrepreneurial ecosystems. Being the 10th anniversary we are preparing many novelties and surprises. We invite professionals from the region to join this learning network, which, year after year, shares contacts, experiences, and knowledge about assistance and networking models, mentoring, innovative training and support methodologies, innovative financing formulas, etc.”

For his part, Pedro Beirute Prada, General Manager of PROCOMER, added that “building a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem is possible through inter-institutional models and strategies, executed by quality professionals as part of the entrepreneur support system. This is achieved with perseverance, new knowledge and with a network of contacts like the one offered by ST PRODEM. We are very pleased to be the host country on this tenth anniversary of the event and we are committed to working harder to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Strengthening a culture of entrepreneurship



“In the development and strengthening of a culture of entrepreneurship, it is necessary to bet on spaces where entrepreneurial ecosystem actors can be exposed to new experiences, knowledge and trends in matters of entrepreneurship, innovation and complementary services, both national and international, and the ST PRODEM, is precisely this space.

The event includes a value proposition that strengthens the various actors that converge in the ecosystem of our country, with the opportunity to learn how other ecosystems have successfully developed and configured ”, said David Hernández, INA administrative assistant manager .

The participants of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, both national and from the rest of the region, must apply before April 26th through a registration form that will be analyzed by the organization of the event, prior to finalizing the registration process.