More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Mexico Illuminated Its Main Monuments With The Costa Rican Flag to Honor its Abolition of the Army

    Symbolizing the respect and admirations that both countries have for each other

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Mexico paid tribute to Costa Rica, this past Thursday, for the 74th anniversary of the abolition of the army by José Figueres Ferrer, who was the President of the Founding Board of the Second Republic. The Aztec capital dressed its main monuments in the colors of the tricolor flag.

    This is how the Angel of Independence, the Monument to the Revolution, the Diana Cazadora fountain and the government buildings that surround the Zócalo wore  white, blue and red. The lighting of these historic sites occurred from 7 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. of this December 1st.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    A historic decision

    It was in the then Bellavista Military Barracks (now the National Museum) of San José when President Figueres abolished the army in Costa Rica by symbolically tearing down one of its walls with a sledgehammer.

    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Will Strengthen Protection of Glass Frogs
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Strengthen Protection of Glass Frogs

    Representatives of environmental institutions from different countries are meeting at COP19 CITES, in Panama. In this event,
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER