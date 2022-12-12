Mexico Illuminated Its Main Monuments With The Costa Rican Flag to Honor its Abolition of the Army

Mexico paid tribute to Costa Rica, this past Thursday, for the 74th anniversary of the abolition of the army by José Figueres Ferrer, who was the President of the Founding Board of the Second Republic. The Aztec capital dressed its main monuments in the colors of the tricolor flag.

This is how the Angel of Independence, the Monument to the Revolution, the Diana Cazadora fountain and the government buildings that surround the Zócalo wore white, blue and red. The lighting of these historic sites occurred from 7 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. of this December 1st.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

A historic decision

It was in the then Bellavista Military Barracks (now the National Museum) of San José when President Figueres abolished the army in Costa Rica by symbolically tearing down one of its walls with a sledgehammer.