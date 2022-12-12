More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Will Strengthen Protection of Glass Frogs

    Countries of the Americas pledged to take care of the species during COP19

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Representatives of environmental institutions from different countries are meeting at COP19 CITES, in Panama. In this event, key issues for the region in terms of flora and fauna are shared.

    A delegation from Costa Rica, made up of specialists from the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) and the Costa Rican Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture (INCOPESCA), participated in the activity and presented options to strengthen the protection of wildlife.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    During the meeting, a proposal to strengthen the protection of glass frogs was approved, proposed by: Costa Rica, Argentina, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ivory Coast, El Salvador, Gabon, Gunea, Nigeria, Panama , Peru, Togo and the United States.

    Guarantee that the international trade of the species is legal, sustainable and traceable

    “Taking this step is necessary to guarantee that the international trade of the species is legal, sustainable and traceable to protect its wild populations in the medium and long term,” explained Rafael Gutiérrez, Vice Minister of the Environment.

    According to MINAE, 12 members of this family of frogs are highly threatened and it is difficult to differentiate them between other less endangered species, which makes it necessary to promulgate protection for all glass frogs.

    For example, within the contributions of Costa Rica, it is found to be proponents on issues of frogs of the Centronelidae family and turtles of the Rhinoclemmys genus; be co-proponents in turtles genera Chelus and Kinosternon, as well as in resolutions for the conservation of sea turtles, amphibians, seahorses and jaguars.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Women are Trained as Sailors and Captains of Tourist and Sport Fishing Boats
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Women are Trained as Sailors and Captains of Tourist and Sport Fishing Boats

    With the objective of training women from coastal areas as sailors and captains of tourist and sport fishing boats and promoting
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER