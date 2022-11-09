Costa Rican Institute of Electricity Advances in Closing the Digital Gap in Costa Rica

The Costa Rican Institute of Electricity (ICE), through its commercial brand kölbi, adds 100% of the execution of works for the National Telecommunications Fund (FONATEL) in the South and Atlantic zones. In addition, to date it complies with all current schedules in the different programs associated with this initiative.

With them, it brings internet and telephony to almost 2,000 locations that do not have profitable conditions. ICE has connected cantons such as Talamanca, Siquirres, Matina, Guácimo, Limón, Buenos Aires, Osa, Coto Brus and Golfito. Added to this 100% is a deployment of 85% in the Chorotega and Central Pacific regions.

“We constantly communicate with the technical teams of SUTEL and the trust in charge. This link made it possible to define joint work plans to advance according to what was scheduled in each of the programs in which we participate,” explained Luis Diego Abarca, ICE Telecommunications Manager.

Always available

He added that “we are always available to participate in FONATEL projects. The essence of the Institute is to provide telecommunications to the places farthest from commercial points to contribute to closing the digital gap, an objective that we have fulfilled in these years and for which we continue to work”.

Indigenous territories

In the 14 indigenous territories –the last project awarded to ICE to connect 143 towns–, compliance figures of over 100% are achieved according to schedule. This implies that in the South Zone of the country an advance of 67% has already been registered, while in the Atlantic it has reached 68%.

The trust in charge has been delivered 30 base stations, of which 24 are in operation and six are undergoing acceptance tests. In the indigenous territories –as in the Chorotega and Central Pacific zones–, ICE was the only operator interested in bringing their telecommunications services.