What Is The Neutral Network And How Could It Revolutionize Telecommunications In Costa Rica

According to data released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Costa Rica ranks third among its members and acceding countries, with the highest growth in the expansion of fiber optic networks. Likewise, according to SUTEL, between June 2019 and June 2020, the country went from 78,417 to 192,996 kilometers of fiber optic networks throughout the country, registering a growth of 63%. In other words, every day more Costa Ricans choose this type of connection for their homes and work centers.

However, there is a network infrastructure that is not widely used in the country that could bring multiple benefits both for the telecommunications industry and for all fiber optic users, accelerating the digital transformation process and taking advantage of the benefits of the collaborative economy. These are neutral networks, an open access network that allows the transport of data offered by the Internet through fiber optics, with easy access to any telecommunications operator.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Open infrastructures

“Neutral networks are open infrastructures, which allow optimizing resources and offering high-quality telephony, video and internet services at a single point. They make it possible to optimize the initial investment costs and network operating costs. The main beneficiary is the end user, since, being open networks, they are accessible so that any operator can offer all its services, which gives the user the option of choosing the service that best suits their quality needs and price”, explained Gustavo Guillén, general manager of Fibernet and Conexus, companies specializing in fiber optic service through a neutral network.

This infrastructure allows to take advantage of the multiple benefits of fiber optics such as: speed, higher connection speed, better bandwidth, better video and audio quality, less interference, greater security, easier installation and more resistance. . For its part, the network model presents constructive benefits for the civil works of real estate, such as less space and ordering in the ducts through which the telecommunications cabling is entered, which results in cost efficiency. In residential and business projects, it simplifies the connection process for the end user, since the fiber infrastructure is ready to connect the required service in an almost transparent way.

In a more graphic way, Guillén points out that as in the case of a highway where all vehicles share a single unified road system and optimize its use through, for example, travel planning with real-time information, a neutral network share data transport in the same way. Likewise, neutral networks collaborate in the search for carbon neutrality and represent an important contribution in reducing the carbon footprint in the construction industry. However, the main obstacle encountered when implementing this type of neutral networks in the country is the lack of knowledge of this type of infrastructure, both on the part of the different telecommunications operators and government entities. As well as the benefits that it offers both to the constructor of civil works, and mainly to the end user. Beyond thinking that a neutral network is a model that seeks to monopolize or monopolize the commercialization of services by a single provider, this type of infrastructure allows and facilitates access to any operator interested in offering its services.

A winning model

“The neutral network is a winning model for all parties involved. Constructor, operator and clients obtain tangible benefits with this type of telecommunications infrastructure. Neutral networks have been used for some time all over the world with considerable success and if the country wants to be at the forefront in the technology sector, it cannot ignore this type of development and seek its promotion. Contrary to what is often thought, it opens the doors of the market to small operators that are starting or do not have the ability to invest in infrastructure, and provides an opportunity for everyone to compete on equal terms, and where the big difference make it customer service. Without neglecting the benefit that this type of project contributes to reducing the carbon footprint ”, Guillén commented.

Since 2015, Fibernet and Conexus, Grupo Laguna companies, offer telecommunications and technology services through fiber optics. Currently its client portfolio is divided between 67% business and 33% residential clients. Since 2016, all the group’s real estate developments have been born as “connected” projects and have a neutral network infrastructure from their origin, which represents an efficiency from the development and construction of the work, less environmental impact, and provides the owner with the ease of accessing telecommunications services in a more agile way. Nueve84, Los Murales, District 4, Hacienda Lincoln, Paso Domingo, Francosta and Cerro Alto, are some of the condominiums connected to the neutral network infrastructure through fiber optic to the house (FTTH). Fibernet and Conexus also specialize in the installation of surveillance cameras and access controls. They are constantly evolving to complement and strengthen their service offering, recently including innovative cybersecurity solutions for companies.