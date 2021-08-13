Costa Rican Tourism Sector Applauds the “Digital Nomads Law” but Acknowledge That an Optimal Internet Connection Must be Guaranteed

The Costa Rican National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur) celebrated the sanction of the “Digital Nomads Law” after an act held this Wednesday at the Convention Center in Heredia. Shirley Calvo, executive director of the Chamber, acknowledged that the proposal will bring benefits to the sector for its recovery in the medium term.

“We understand that its effects will not be immediate, but we consider that it is a segment towards which we can diversify and Costa Rica has all the conditions to become a world power,” she declared.

It would be from 2022 when the positive results of this Law would begin to be seen, according to Canatur. The foregoing because the implementation of a regulation will be required within the two months following the application of this law.

Calvo affirmed that there will be practically a 100% use of its affiliates in lodging and restaurant areas if they make adjustments. Among them, she cited the availability of a stable internet network that also implies investments as a country.

Good internet connection

“Having a good internet connection and stability and having technicians in the community or company that allow to support technological needs, are small adjustments that could put companies in better conditions, having a reserved space with good connectivity is all that a digital nomad needs”, highlighted Calvo.

Many benefits

This legislation is intended to attract foreigners with minimum wages of $ 3,000 per month to work digitally from Costa Rica in their respective companies. Regarding the benefits for those who take advantage of this migratory category, they will obtain permits for one year, extendable for an additional year and only once. To authorize said extension, the beneficiary must have stayed in the country for a minimum of 180 days during the year originally granted.

Another plus that they will have will be the total exemption from the payment of income tax, although it is not applicable for their family group. “If any member of the family group intends to obtain this benefit, they must apply and comply with all the requirements of the direct beneficiary,” says the plan.

Additionally, they will be exempt from paying import taxes on basic personal computer and computer equipment. Regarding the driver’s license, the one that has been granted in your country of origin will be valid in Costa Rican territory. The beneficiaries of the Law may open savings accounts in the banks of the national banking system.

The signing of legislation 10,008 was carried out this past Wednesday by President Carlos Alvarado, where the deputy Carlos Ricardo Benavides participated, who presented the initiative. Canatur pointed out that they were not invited to the event although they understand the restrictions established by the Pandemic.