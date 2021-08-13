From Whales to Spheres: The Costa Rican Tourism Institute and Local Businessmen Launch: “Osa Cultural Tourist Guide”

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and a group of local businessmen launched a cultural tourist guide of the Osa Peninsula to help visitors on their tour of the canton. In the document, those interested can find detailed information to plan their visit to Osa with a wide tourist offer and its most outstanding attractions. The production also had the support of the Chamber of Tourism of that canton, the local government and the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

“This Osa tourist and cultural guide is an invitation for national and foreign tourists to visit the area and discover its natural beauties, attractions, companies, foods, customs and people,” said Rodolfo Lizano, Director of Tourism Planning and Development of the ICT.

Jorge Alberto Cole, mayor of Osa, stressed that the canton has 270 kilometers of beaches. In addition, it has a pre-Columbian legacy and 77% of its territory is dedicated to conservation areas. “We have opted to show tourism ventures and the entire industry that revolves around them,” he stressed.

Whales, food and more

One of the great attractions that this canton has is the sighting of humpback whales during a specific season of the year. The guide seeks to expand that vision to explore the activities that you can do in Osa. In the Guide there is orientation for visiting protected areas such as Corcovado and Piedras Blancas or take a walk to the pre-Columbian spheres at the Finca 6 Museum Site.

You can also practice scuba diving and snorkeling in Isla del Caño and Uvita, boat trips through the mangroves of Térraba-Sierpe and even learn to surf on the beaches of Dominical and Dominicalito. Additionally, you will find where to buy handicrafts made by district communities in this canton, there is also a tour guide for local gastronomy, among others.

Very useful tool

“It will undoubtedly be an updated consultation tool for all national tourists who want to discover one of the most biodiverse cantons in the country and who awaits travelers with open arms”, declared Luis Centeno, President of the Osa Chamber of Tourism .

With the launch of the Osa Tourist and Cultural Guide, a total of seven interactive guides are available: Golfito-Jiménez, Monteverde, Turrialba, Sarapiquí, Los Santos, Tamarindo-Santa Cruz-Nicoya.