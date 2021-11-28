More
    Young Costa Rican Won an Award at The World Film Festival in Italy

    In the category "one minute animation shorts" with her video "The Sun"

    A young Costa Rican, eleventh-year student named María Nazareth Castillo won third place at the “Don Bosco Global Youth Film Festival”.This Italian film festival awarded the young national at the Teatro Grande Valdocco in Turin in the category “one minute animation shorts” with her video “The Sun“.

    “When I heard about the festival, I felt that it was a gigantic opportunity and I decided to participate. I relied on what we learned in school and worked many hours in animation and audio recording”, said the young lady.The festival received a total of 1,686 films from 116 countries around the world, in 10 different languages.

    “Representing Costa Rica in this way and representing CEDES in this makes me too happy, I thank God and Don Bosco that without them none of this would be possible,” she added.

    Nazareth is a graphic design student, a specialty where she acquired audiovisual production tools that allowed her to create the award-winning video.She had the help of her graphic design teacher Marcel González, her Spanish teacher Laura Zuñiga and her mother Ana María Alfaro.

    “The video is a recreation based on the poem written by his Spanish teacher, where people are invited to have hope and that each new dawn brings us a new opportunity to start over.”The young Tico won a cash award, as well as worldwide recognition.

