Important Communiqué to the Communities of Garabito, Jaco by the “Venezolanos En Jaco” Organization

Through the following lines we make public knowledge of a problem that has been occurring and keeps Venezuelans who live in the canton of Garabito, Jaco and its surroundings in total disagreement and very dissatisfied. Situation that occurs due to the presence of a minority of Venezuelans who have been displaced and therefore have been stranded in Costa Rican territory, especially in the center of Jaco.

Due to their condition, many of them are homeless and begging and have caused inconvenience to the general public. That is why through this statement we want to make public knowledge to the residents of Jaco that in case of witnessing inappropriate behavior (harassment, abuse or lack of respect caused by them) to file the corresponding complaint with the agencies of the Public Force.

Thus, we give thanks to the community that spontaneously and in solidarity have helped these individuals in some way. The most advisable in this type of situation and if you want to continue helping, you should not give them money . There are better ways to help, such as helping them obtain a job, also providing them with some food and, above all, offering them migration guidance, since if they want to remain in the country, they must do so by adhering to the regulations established in this country.