    Garabito in Costa Rica Aspires To Become a Strategic Center for Digital Nomads

    The “Law to Attract Workers and Remote Service Providers of an International Nature” is now a reality for the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    Garabito in Costa Rica Aspires To Become a Strategic Center for Digital Nomads

    Costa Rica's Improvement in The Global Cybersecurity Index is recognized

    5 Volcanoes in Costa Rica That You Have To Visit

    Converting Costa Rica into an ideal destination for digital nomads and being a strategic point for these tourists, promotes the Chamber of Tourism and Sustainable Commerce of the Central Pacific. The organization showed its support for the legislative initiative that seeks that those who bet on remote working in different parts of the world, and put their eyes on the Land of Pure Life.

    It is estimated that on national soil there are already between three thousand and four thousand digital nomads, who, together with their relatives, can generate income in our country of up to ¢ 15 million per semester, according to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute. As part of its commitment to contribute to the development of the canton of Puntarenas, the Chamber works to strengthen all services and amenities.

    Destinations par excellence for digital nomads

    “The canton of Garabito has everything and more to become one of the destinations par excellence for digital nomads. The place has excellent Internet connection, impressive tourist attractions and diversity; a first-world gastronomy and a wonderful vocation to attend and satisfy all the needs of visitors. This is key if we want to stand out in a market like this,” said Juan Carlos Chavez, president of the Chamber.

    The project of “Law to Attract Workers and Remote Service Providers of an International Nature”, and which has already passed to the first debate in the Legislative Assembly of the country, seeks to provide different benefits to this group of workers, among which a residence permit stands out. one-year extendable, the possibility of opening bank accounts and using the driver’s license from your country of origin.

    Resonance, a Natural Paradise for Digital Nomads in Costa Rica

    Have you been dreaming of working online while enjoying a tropical paradise? Do you embody a mindful lifestyle and seek similar minds and hearts to share your dreams with Resonance is uniting a mindful community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, healers, nature lovers, and alternative thinkers. All determined to make this world a brighter place to live.

    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. With goals to live as an inspiring and inclusive community. Committed to working, living and learning together.

    Get more information and change your life, contact us: https://resonancecr.com/

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Previous articleCosta Rica’s Improvement in The Global Cybersecurity Index is recognized
