Costa Rican Girls Will Fulfill Their Dream of Traveling to the NASA Space Center

A group of 15 girls in a situation of social risk will live the experience of knowing, first-hand, the work carried out by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), in the facilities of the Space Center in Texas, United States, through from the program “She Is an Astronaut”. Likewise, the participants will have the opportunity to train in leadership, gender, human rights and life skills, as well as in STEAM areas to encourage research and interest in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

For this reason, the She Is Foundation in Costa Rica calls on companies that wish to sponsor any of them, to contact Priscilla Solano Castillo at [email protected] The foundation has a whole sponsorship plan whose objective is to fulfill the dream of minors. “The contribution of companies is essential to stimulate the education of Costa Rican children and develop their skills, in addition, we are sure that, for girls, it will be a unique and memorable experience that could result in inspiring their professional careers in the future”, said Priscilla Solano, president of She Is in Costa Rica.

Finally, “Ella Es Astronauta” was carried out, for the first time, in August 2021, bringing 31 girls from Colombia and 1 from Costa Rica, with the support of various private companies.

Selection criteria for the “SHE IS AN ASTRONAUT” Program

• Being between 9 and 15 years old.

• Her family must be found in population groups from qualified areas and population groups in a situation of vulnerability.

• Having internet access and technological tools.

• Having national coverage.

• Receiving academic training in a public institution.

• Not having participated in any of the missions of the She is a Face-to-Face Astronaut and She is a Virtual Astronaut programs.

• Having a responsible tutor.

• Not being a first degree blood relative of a public official.

• Filling out the application form and attach the requested documents.