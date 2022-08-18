More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Looks to Asia to Increase Its Foreign Trade, according to President Chaves

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, assures that Asia is the destination in which Costa Rica will be concentrated during his administration in order to increase foreign trade. The president gave these statements last Thursday, August 4th, during the first Foreign Trade Congress, Logistics and its new ecosystem, which took place at the Convention Center located in Belén, Heredia.

    “What is the destination? Well, Asia, Japan, Singapore, China, Thailand; the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)”, said the president during his speech. In this regard, Asean is made up of 10 members:

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    • Brunei

    • Cambodia

    • Indonesian

    • Laos

    • Malaysia

    • Myanmar

    • Philippines

    • Singapore

    • Thailand

    • Vietnam

    He also pointed out that he intends for the country to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Treaty of Trans-Pacific Association (CPTPP), a group through which better conditions are sought for foreign investment, generating economic growth, development and employment in the participating regions. In this second group participate:

    • Australia

    • Brunei

    • Canada

    • Chile

    • Malaysia

    • Mexico

    • Japan

    • New Zealand

    • Peru

    • Singapore

    • Vietnam

    The first steps

    Asia is the destination and the route to that place implies making a stop: the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Ecuador. At the same event, the Vice Minister of Foreign Trade, Paula Bogantes, said that this agreement is “a first strategic step” on which work is already underway, without providing further details on the progress of said negotiation.

    Another of the steps is to complete the incorporation into the Pacific Alliance, said Chaves. “We recognize that only through united effort can we make the image of open doors for foreign investment a reality”, said the president. At the same event, Chaves said that he intends to be a facilitator and not an obstacle to foreign trade while he also expressed that he is “correcting imperfections” for the benefit of Costa Rican businessmen.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceJosué Alvarado
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleA Medical Team Reports the Fourth Case of a Patient Cured of HIV
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    A Medical Team Reports the Fourth Case of a Patient Cured of HIV

    A man who has lived with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) since the 1980s has been cured, his doctors said. To treat the leukemia
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER