More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    The US Vice President Launches a Plan for the Economic Empowerment of Women in Central America

    With Laura Chinchilla as a witness

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, launched this past Thursday a new action plan for the full financial inclusion of women. The package of plans is called “In her hands” and seeks to reach 1.4 million women, especially from Central America. In it, the main contributions will come from private companies and entities.

    The goal also includes “training more than 500,000 women and girls in basic job skills; promote gender parity and elevate women in companies throughout the region.”

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Specific actions include:

    • Establish a gender equity center
    • Inclusion and training in financing issues
    • Support for women farmers
    • Digitization of female enterprises
    • Training of girls and adolescents in technological skills for employability

    Costa Rica present

    In the presentation of the plan, the participation of the former President of the Republic, Laura Chinchilla, stood out. Throughout the Summit of the Americas that is being held this week in California, Chinchilla and Harris have coincided in various activities.

    Harris highlighted INCAE graduate project

    Within Harris’s agenda in favor of women in the area, “Vos Honduras” stood out. This is a project created by Honduran Pili Luna, one of the students of the LEADS Mujer program at INCAE.

    Vos Honduras defines itself as “a microenterprise that promotes inclusive and sustainable socioeconomic growth through innovation and design.” Its flagship project is the conversion of fish skin into leather and after its development in Honduran lands, this year it began to be replicated in Puntarenas.

    These types of initiatives supported by public-private partnerships are part of the processes that are intended to be followed up and supported by the new plans of the United States.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTomas Gomez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Eliminates Measure That Limited Importation of Mexican Hass-Type Avocado
    Next articleArtisanal Fishermen From Costa Rica Demand Access To Land And Marine Resources Essential To Improve Living Conditions In Coastal Areas
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Colombia Decriminalizes Medically Assisted Suicide for Terminal Patients

    Justice decriminalized medically assisted suicide in Colombia, the first country in Latin America where doctors can help die a...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER