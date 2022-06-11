The US Vice President Launches a Plan for the Economic Empowerment of Women in Central America

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, launched this past Thursday a new action plan for the full financial inclusion of women. The package of plans is called “In her hands” and seeks to reach 1.4 million women, especially from Central America. In it, the main contributions will come from private companies and entities.

The goal also includes “training more than 500,000 women and girls in basic job skills; promote gender parity and elevate women in companies throughout the region.”

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Specific actions include:

Establish a gender equity center

Inclusion and training in financing issues

Support for women farmers

Digitization of female enterprises

Training of girls and adolescents in technological skills for employability

Costa Rica present

In the presentation of the plan, the participation of the former President of the Republic, Laura Chinchilla, stood out. Throughout the Summit of the Americas that is being held this week in California, Chinchilla and Harris have coincided in various activities.

Harris highlighted INCAE graduate project

Within Harris’s agenda in favor of women in the area, “Vos Honduras” stood out. This is a project created by Honduran Pili Luna, one of the students of the LEADS Mujer program at INCAE.

Vos Honduras defines itself as “a microenterprise that promotes inclusive and sustainable socioeconomic growth through innovation and design.” Its flagship project is the conversion of fish skin into leather and after its development in Honduran lands, this year it began to be replicated in Puntarenas.

These types of initiatives supported by public-private partnerships are part of the processes that are intended to be followed up and supported by the new plans of the United States.