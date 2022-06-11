More
    Costa Rica Eliminates Measure That Limited Importation of Mexican Hass-Type Avocado

    Following a ruling by the World Trade Organization

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Costa Rican government decided to eliminate the measure that limited the importation of the Mexican Hass-type avocado, after the ruling of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

    In 2015, the government of Luis Guillermo Solís stopped the importation of Hass avocado due to the risk that the “Mancha de Sol” would affect the country‘s agriculture, a decision that was denounced before the WTO by Mexico, Guatemala, the United States, and South Africa.

    The international organization ruled that the country did not present sufficient scientific justification to limit avocado imports and requested the lifting of the measure.

    The President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, said that the country was exposed to severe international sanctions

    Regarding the decree signed to eliminate the minimum price of rice and the implications announced by businessmen, Chaves said that the State has been used to benefit “a few.”

    The President appointed Ronald Saborío as representative of Costa Rica to the WTO and Elías Soley as the country’s ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

