Love for Space Led A Canadian To Write A Book ‘Costa Rica At NASA’

This work brings together the stories of 12 Costa Ricans who work in this prestigious institution, including names such as Franklin Chang-Díaz, Jeanneatte Benavides, Víctor Daniel Mora, Sandra Cauffman, Alex Mora Fernández, Joe Mora Fernández, Joaquín Chaves Cedeño, Fernando Zumbado Vega , Andrés Mora Vargas, Jonathan Kolbeck and Alfredo Valverde Salazar.

Bruce Callow has lived in Costa Rica for 25 years and is a writer, communicator, and teacher of English and music. As a child, he enjoyed watching the space science fiction movie’ Star Trek and was greatly amazed by the launch of Apollo 11, which was the first time in history that a human being landed on the Moon.

“10 years ago I collaborated with Franklin Chang on a digital-animated documentary film about climate change. And then when I left the British embassy I started to have more contacts with people from NASA, through Mr. Franklin. Then I started doing interviews, that were published in the Tico Times, but you couldn’t put all the information in those publications because they were so extensive. So thanks to Andrés Mora, who told me ‘why don’t you do a book?’ and then I did more research to gather more information from Costa Ricans at NASA,” Callow explained to Teletica.com.

There are two versions, the original and the coloring for children.

This process lasted three years and at the end of 2018, he published his book, which is written in English and Spanish.

Bruce Callow collaborated with this medium to contact the sources of the Ticos special at NASA.

“My book is a document of the moment because what you at Channel 7 are doing is very important because you are updating Costa Rica on the new characters that are at NASA, but it is important to emphasize that this is not static, that the list of people will continue to grow,” said the author.

If you wish to purchase ‘Towards the Stars, Costa Rica at NASA’ you can do so in its digital version here. Or, physically at the TEC publishing house, International Bookstore, and French Bookstore.