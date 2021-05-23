More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    International Aerospace Engineering Students Visit Costa Rica Thanks To Project Polaris

    By Bruce Callow
    16
    0

    Must Read

    Science & TechnologyBruce Callow -

    International Aerospace Engineering Students Visit Costa Rica Thanks To Project Polaris

    PROJECT POLARIS is an international and nonprofit workforce of 97 college students and young professionals representing 16 different countries.
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    15 Reasons for Visiting Costa Rica

    Costa Rica offers great opportunities to enjoy a romantic or family trip with nature, adventure, culture, gastronomy, and relaxation.
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Acceleration of Demographic Change in Costa Rica

    Last year, there was a very large drop in the number of births in the country, which greatly accelerates...
    Read more
    Bruce Callowhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Bruce Callow is a Canadian teacher and co-author of the book To the Stars: Costa Rica in NASA. He does space education outreach work on behalf of NASA.

    This past week, two French students from the Parisian college ESTACA traveled to Costa Rica to participate in Project Polaris which allows them to intern at the airport with COOPESA while working on a rover prototype at TEC. Polaris, a very ambitious program, is here to challenge the boundaries of international aerospace collaboration and to make Costa Rica a host for the globalization of space.

    PROJECT POLARIS is an international and nonprofit workforce of 97 college students and young professionals representing 16 different countries.

    The two-year-long program, which simulates an international “mini-NASA”, has as technical objectivedesigning, building, and testing a prototype of the Star Rover: a rover concept that proposes using a balloon instead of wheels to explore Saturn’s moon Titan.

    To accomplish this mission, they gathered a team of highly skilled mentors and partners, including Dassault Systems (France), Valispace (Germany), Ad Astra Rocket Company (US/CR), and a.i. Solutions (USA). They have the support of the Costa Rica Institute of Technology (ITCR), ESTACA (France) and Purdue University, where most of their students come from.

    They also count with mentors from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) and have received guidance from professionals from SpaceX, ThrustMe (France), and the Swedish Space Agency. However, Project Polaris is more than just engineering and includes multiple features ranging from social work and tourism to internships. You can learn more about it in this video.

    After more than 8 months of operation and research, Polaris is preparing itself to start prototyping the Star Rover at TECand to potentially host about 20 more international students in Costa Rica. To build this rover, however, these students need your support. By backing Project Polaris, you can help directly to contribute to the globalization of space and as bonus receive digital rewards. Check out their crowdfunding campaign here.

    Bruce Callow

    Bruce Callow is a Canadian teacher and co-author of the books To the Stars: Costa Rica in NASA and The Intrepids: Costa Rican Women in Science and Technology. He does space education outreach work on behalf of NASA.

    Resonance Costa Rica

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      SourceBruce Callow
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous article15 Reasons for Visiting Costa Rica
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      Science & TechnologyBruce Callow -

      International Aerospace Engineering Students Visit Costa Rica Thanks To Project Polaris

      PROJECT POLARIS is an international and nonprofit workforce of 97 college students and young professionals representing 16 different countries.
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Initiative Promotes And Facilitates Entrepreneurship Of Costa Rican Women In Science And Technology

      Science & Technology Beleida Delgado -
      the Costa Rica-United States Foundation for Cooperation (CRUSA) and the National Council for Scientific and Technological Research (Conicit).
      Read more

      Interview with Roberto Aguilar: One Costa Ricans Path to Success in the Space Industry and Startup Aerialytics

      Science & Technology Bruce Callow -
      For example: self-sustainable production of proteins using soil-less techniques and reusing of resources (water, plastic)industry
      Read more

      New Incofer Trains Begin Regular Operation in Costa Rica

      Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
      Starting this week, Tico train users will be able to travel in the new units acquired by the Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (Incofer). As...
      Read more

      Robots Would Occupy 68% of the Jobs in Costa Rica in the “Not Too Distant” Future

      Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
      68% of jobs in Costa Rica could be occupied by robots, according to a study by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) that analyzed the...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »