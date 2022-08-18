More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Lost More than 1,200 Hectares of Forest Due to Pineapple Activity in 5 Years, according to a Study

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A disappearance of more than 1,200 hectares of tree cover registered in Costa Rica between 2015 and 2019 due to pineapple activity, according to the latest study by Monitoring the Change of Land Use and Coverage in Productive Landscapes (Mocupp).

    pineapple

    This same satellite tool had reported that more than 5,000 hectares of forest had been lost on the banks of rivers and wetlands between 2000 and 2015, due to pineapple activity. This means that, if the years monitored by this tool are added, the country registers more than 6,000 hectares of forests impacted by this industry between 2000 and 2019.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Mocupp also warned in 2016 of the existence of more than 1,200 hectares of pineapple within Protected Wild Areas. “The rigorous study of the Mocupp is irrefutable evidence that the judicial authorities could use to punish deforestation crimes carried out by the national pineapple industry”, said the Ecological Federation (Fecon).

    Of the 65 thousand hectares of pineapple cultivation in Costa Rica until 2019, San Carlos is the canton with the largest area occupied by monoculture, with more than 18 thousand hectares.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleCosta Rican Girls Will Fulfill Their Dream of Traveling to the NASA Space Center
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Girls Will Fulfill Their Dream of Traveling to the NASA Space Center

    A group of 15 girls in a situation of social risk will live the experience of knowing, first-hand, the work carried out by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER