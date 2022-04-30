The Pink Pineapple: 5 Things You Should Know About This Exotic Fruit

The third program of the new season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (QQSM), this past Tuesday night, launched a question about the pink pineapple that is grown in Costa Rica.

The host Ignacio Santos asked which canton of the country is home to the plantations of this exotic fruit. The answer is Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, in the South Pacific of the country.

That is why here we tell you 5 things you should know about the pink pineapple, which has been arriving in gourmet markets since the end of 2020:

1. How was the idea of ​​the pink pineapple born?

17 years ago the idea was born to create a pineapple whose pulp was not the same yellowish color with which it is known until now.The goal was to achieve a unique, different, exotic color through laboratory modifications.Previous studies concluded that pink was the most viable color that could be achieved through a genetic improvement process.

2. How do you get the pink pineapple?

Pink pineapples contain lycopene, a natural pigment that gives some products their reddish color (for example, tomatoes, watermelon), which makes this product pink. The fruit takes two years to grow and then is harvested by hand in ultra-limited harvests (…) It is harvested by hand and to regenerate new pineapple crops it is necessary to plant the crown.

3. Why grow them in Costa Rica?

In the first instance, the successful experience of the country with the cultivation of the Golden pineapple, more than 25 years ago.It is a juicier and sweeter fruit than the traditional one. Hence the boom that it had more than two decades ago and that it still continues to have.Secondly, the talent of the workforce -especially the technicians- and, thirdly, the suitability of the land.

4. How many people worked on this project?

More than 100 people, mostly Costa Ricans, led this achievement in the field of biotechnology back in the South Pacific.So much so that it has already been reported to the world by international newspapers such as The New York Times and ABC and TheCostaRicaNews

5. Will pink pineapple be sold in Costa Rica?

The pink variety, for now is not sold in Costa Rica.100% of the fresh fruit is taken to the United States and Canada. Also to markets such as Qatar and Kuwait.