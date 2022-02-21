Puntarenas Receives Three Cruise Ships With More Than 2700 Tourists

During Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the province of Puntarenas received the arrival of three cruise ships, with more than 2,700 tourists.

The first to arrive is the “Norwegian Bliss”, a ship with more than 1,713 passengers and 1,681 crew members, which returns to the country after the cancellation of its visit on January 29th due to the presence of active cases of Covid-19.

These passengers will go on tours to different points such as the canton of Esparza, horseback riding and visits to the Tárcoles River, Bijagual gardens and scheduled city tours around Puntarenas, with confirmed visits to the Artisan Market that has just started operating.

On Sunday, February 13th, the “National Geographic” ship arrived at Puerto Caldera with more than 500 tourists from Mexico, which is docked at the Golfito pier, enjoying the beauties of the South Pacific of our country.

Finally, on Monday the 14th, the ship “Viking Orion” arrives at the Puntarenas pier, which brings more than 500 passengers.

To receive these tourists, music, dance and masquerade activities are prepared.