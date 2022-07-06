More
    Costa Rica Will Point to the United States as the Main Market for Digital Nomads

    Starting next week, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) will initiate the next marketing actions so that the workers of the North American country turn their eyes towards Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    The United States is the main market of digital nomads for Costa Rica, announced the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) after the signing of the regulations to Law 10,008, “Law to Attract Remote Workers and Providers of International Services”, this Monday July 4th.

    The institution’s marketing director, Carolina Trejos, confirmed on Tuesday that they will begin to take the first actions starting next week with the purpose of attracting workers from that country.

    Best conditions


    “We have been investing in that nation for many years and it is where the name of Costa Rica is mostly placed and it is where there is the largest number of digital nomads,” said the director after indicating that among the main characteristics analyzed to attract this market is the proximity, the benefit of having quite similar schedules. “Then, the worker being in Costa Rica does not have to make many adjustments in his way of working or in his time,” she added.

    The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) will launch a microsite within the Visit Costa Rica page in the coming days with the necessary information based on the regulations signed this Monday.


    Message contents


    Trejos indicated that the tourist who visits Costa Rica are the same ones who would spend more time in the country, all our message contents are: Adventure, nature, the Pura Vida spirit and health tourism.

    “We have been working to understand how connectivity is locally, we know of hotels that have been preparing to serve this segment, making the necessary adjustments in stays for small families, for children and we know that the private sector has been working on different processes to welcome digital nomads,” she added.

    Reactivating the economy


    For his part, Gustavo Corella, from the Directorate of Migration and Immigration, pointed out that the objective of the institution is to be able to support the reactivation of the economy.

    Along these lines, he explained that they are making the latest adjustments so that tourists can start with an application in which they can quickly obtain approval to access the digital nomad visa.

    Finally, the former deputy and proponent of the bill, Carlos Ricardo Benavides, explained that among the main challenges facing the country is security, roads, and pending the prompt installation of 5G.

    He also suggested that the platform created by the Directorate of Immigration and Immigration has to be simple and that it allows the incorporation of documents that are requested by our country in an effective and simple way.

