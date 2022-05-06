How to Convert From Remote Worker to Digital Nomad?

Digital nomads are professionals who, through technological tools, can work while moving around different places and cities around the world. This new way of working and living is a trend that is on the rise: according to the Adventure Travel Trade Association, the number of digital nomads with regular jobs grew from 6.3 million in 2020 to 10.2 million in 2021.

While it is true that this work model has grown in recent years, with the pandemic it has been strengthened, turning this workforce into 71% full-time workers, of which a good percentage work as freelancers for various companies or as permanent employees for a single company, and 29% part-time, according to the same Adventure Travel Trade Association.

According to platforms such as Nomad List, for most digital nomads this way of working has had a positive impact on their lives (such as being able to travel, experience different cultures, visit places with a better quality of life and meet new people), although it has also represented challenges such as tax issues, tax residence, coverage of health systems and occupational risks.

To counteract them, companies and governments in different countries around the world have implemented the use of platforms and issued special regimes for those seeking this form of employment. For example, last year Colombia, one of the main destinations for digital nomads, contemplated a special visa for digital nomads, entrepreneurs and remote workers.

Challenges still persist

However, the challenges still persist: the inability to disconnect from work, financial difficulties and the options to work independently still represent an important challenge. From the opinion of Natalia Jiménez, Head of Expansion South America at Deel, a technology company focused on international hiring and payroll, professionals can leverage technology to overcome these challenges and become full-time digital nomads.

“Remote work encourages the autonomy, independence and creativity of collaborators, as long as they have the right tools to optimize their work and be competitive. Having efficient technological tools is very important for digital nomadism, as it adds value to the work carried out,” explains Jiménez.

To integrate discipline, carry out a nomadic job responsibly, and not fall into the idea that you are on vacation, Natalia recommends using tools such as Google in general, Meets, Asana and Slack, to name a few.

Regarding the organization and logistics of international payments and contracts, it proposes resorting to platforms that facilitate contracting, billing and all legal issues, complying with the local laws of each country.

“At Deel we have worked for more than two years to offer a solid platform. We want to democratize international contracting for all companies that want to do it, not just those that can afford it. We are dedicated to developing innovative tools that genuinely help employers hire and retain the best talent,” says Natalia.

The solutions offered by Deel cover the legal area (agreements and contracts), global payments (how to get paid as an independent worker, payment guides, payment methods), and compliance (medical insurance, SOC2 standard), among others.

Finally, Natalia recommends having access to a Global Recruitment Guide that, as a digital nomad, gives you the resources to negotiate remote work from anywhere in the world with your company, or to find the options that currently exist in the labor market to work as a Entrepreneur or freelancer.

Digital nomadism is no longer just an employment trend but the job of the future, and it is here to stay. With these tips, any professional who is in a permanent or remote job can start making their transition to digital nomad with security, confidence and updated information.