    Flora, Fauna and Costa Rican Gastronomy Present at England´s Garden of Eden

    Visitors will be able to access guided tours, discover plants and Tico flavors

    By TCRN STAFF
    Lovers of ecotourism and sustainability who visit the “Garden of Eden” in England, will find a space to contemplate the fauna, flora and gastronomy of Costa Rica. This is the second time that the country is represented in the largest indoor tropical rain forest in the world, the first was in 2019; however, this time there are some novelties.

    For example, visitors will be able to access guided tours, discover plants and flavors of the Tico kitchen. In addition, they have a free tasting of chocolate made in Cornwall with Tico cocoa beans.

    A world leader in conservation and sustainability


    “The objective of this activity is to place Costa Rica in the United Kingdom and in the eyes of the world as a world leader in conservation and sustainability, a destination to reconnect with nature, aimed at travelers who are aware of caring for the environment,” commented. Ireth Rodríguez, head of ICT promotion.

    Jo Elworthy, director of interpretation for the Eden Project, stated that Costa Rica is a world leader in conservation. “We are working in an alliance with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute to show how ecotourism can benefit the environment. It is a beautiful country with a forest cover of more than 50% and you can visit its national parks and rainforests,” the spokesperson concluded. The presence of Costa Rica in the Garden of Eden for six months will position the country as a sustainable destination, ideal for connecting with nature.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleCosta Rica Will Point to the United States as the Main Market for Digital Nomads
