More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Is the Country With the Most Ecotourism Searches Worldwide on the Internet

    According To A Recent Global Study

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    As a world benchmark in Internet searches associated with sustainability, this is how a study by the international firm “Bloom Consulting” highlights the country. The study, about the digital footprint of Costa Rica and positioning of the Country Brand, places Costa Rica as the country with the most digital searches about ecotourism in the world, said the Foreign Trade Promoter.

    High ranking in many areas

    In addition, it places Costa Rica as the third in the world and first in Latin America in terms of National Parks, as well as the fourth in the world and first in Latin America in surfing searches. “Our digital footprint reflects a robust positioning of Costa Rica as a tourist destination, resulting from a very rigorous and committed work for the international promotion and attraction of tourism from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute,” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    The search report also indicates that the country is the fifth in the world and first in Latin America in diving, the seventh in the world and second in Latin America in bird watching, and the eighth in the world and third in Latin America in beaches.

    One of the conclusions of the study is that the pandemic had a great impact on tourism, as searches for this sector decreased by 50% as of March 2020. The research analyzed the behavior of more than seven million searches in the country on various topics related to tourism and trade.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleFossil of a Jaw is the Key that Dogs Lived with Humans 12,000 Years Ago in Costa Rica
    Next articleWhat Species of Nocturnal Birds Live in the Central Valley of Costa Rica?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    What Species of Nocturnal Birds Live in the Central Valley of Costa Rica?

    Bird species in Costa Rica can be lively and bright parrots that fill the tropical air with high-pitched screeches,...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.