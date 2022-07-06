More
    How to Start Running: Useful Tips

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    4
    0

    Running has been shown to improve our cardiovascular health while toning and strengthening our muscles. Surely more than once you have wondered how to start running to take advantage of all its benefits. Do not despair! We have prepared for you a complete training plan for beginners, with the aim that you can maintain a continuous run of at least 30 minutes in a row. Shall we start?

    How to start running: Step by step

    The first thing is to get good running equipment. Get yourself some good running shoes that adapt to your footprint, comfortable clothes, and a heart rate monitor to measure your heart rate. With these plugins, you will be ready to start running without any problem.

    The next step is to always follow a good warm-up. To do this, it is important to perform a series of stretches for the ankles, calves, quadriceps, knees, hips, buttocks, back, torso, and shoulders. This kind of exercise should not only be done before running but also after finishing your training. Thanks to them, you will increase the flexibility of your joints, thus avoiding bad postures and unwanted injuries. This heating should last about 10 minutes.

    Now yes, with your equipment ready and your muscles ready, you are ready to execute our training plan that will teach you how to start running properly.

    Training plan to start running from scratch

    Do not worry if it is been a long time since you have not done any type of physical activity. This training plan is designed for people like you. You only need 3 days a week and 10 weeks to start running. At the end of this training, you will be able to maintain a continuous run of 30 minutes without a problem. You are ready?

    Week 1 (days 1, 2, and 3)

    After doing your 10-minute warm-up, start doing 5 sets in which you do:

    5-minute walk

    1-minute running

    3-minute walk

    It ends with a 5-minute cool-down and the corresponding stretches. Total time: 30 minutes. Repeat this routine throughout the remaining days of your first week of training.

    Week 2 (days 1, 2, and 3)

    Start by warming up your body for 10 minutes to continue with 5 series of:

    90 seconds running

    3-minute walk

    End the session with a 5 min cooldown and recommended stretches. Total time: 32.5 minutes.

    Week 3 (days 1, 2, and 3)

    Again start your routine by warming up the body for 10 min. Next, perform 5 series that includes:

    5-minute walk

    2 minutes running

    2-minute walk

    Finish the workout with a 5-minute cooldown and stretching accordingly. Total time: 30 minutes.

    Week 4 (days 1, 2, and 3)

    Warm-up your body for at least 10 minutes and perform 5 series in which you perform:

    5-minute walk

    3 minutes running

    2-minute walk

    End your running session by cooling down your body for 5 minutes and doing the recommended stretches. Total time: 35 minutes.

    Week 5 (days 1, 2, and 3)

    Once again we start the training with a warm-up of about 10 minutes. Then do 3 series in which you do:

    5-minute walk

    5 minutes running

    2-minute walk

    Once this is done, do a 5-minute cool-down along with the corresponding stretches. Total time: 31 minutes.

    Week 6 (days 1, 2, and 3)

    Start heating the body from the bottom up for 10 minutes. Then do 3 series in which you do:

    5-minute walk

    8 minutes running

    2-minute walk

    End your training for the day with a 5-minute cool-down and the always-recommended stretches. Total time: 40 minutes.

    Week 7 (days 1, 2, and 3)

    Warm-up your body well before you start running for at least 10 minutes. Next, perform 3 series in which you comply with:

    5-minute walk

    10 minutes running

    1-minute walk

    End the session with a 5-minute cool down along with the recommended stretches. Total time: 43 minutes.

    Week 8 (days 1, 2, and 3)

    We finish the training plan to start running by warming up for 10 minutes and doing 2 series with:

    5-minute walk

    15 minutes running

    1-minute walk

    Total time: 42 minutes

