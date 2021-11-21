The Importance of Stretching During the Work Day

The COVID-19 pandemic made it harder for some people to do their daily training. Sedentary behavior, even sitting for long periods, can have adverse health effects, including what is known as “sitting sickness.”

In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Dani P. Johnson, a wellness physical therapist with the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, demonstrates how to include more movement in your daily life. Whether you’re working in an office or from home, Johnson suggests taking breaks every 30 to 45 minutes throughout the day for some simple stretches.

Simple movements

“Our bodies can go numb. We always have a hunched position when we’re at our desks and working, so we really need to open our chests,”says Johnson. “One way to do it is with a few simple shoulder rotations, so that we bring them back and down.”

“Another really great activity to do using the wall is to get close to it, support the backs of your hands, and slide them up and down in a nice, slow way,” says Johnson.

Don’t worry if you don’t have access to gym equipment. According to Johnson, the desk can be a great tool for exercising. “You just have to place your hands on the desk and stretch them out, move your lower back back, bringing your arms forward,” says Johnson.Whether you try these stretches or take a break to go for a walk, all movements are important.