    World War II Veteran Breaks World Record in 100 Meter Dash at Age 100

    “Always run to win” is his philosophy

    By TCRN STAFF
    Lester Wright is the new fastest centenarian man on the planet. The American, a World War II veteran, broke a world record this weekend at the legendary Penn Relays in Philadelphia, in the United States, a competition that has been held since 1895 with a multitude of events in all categories.

    Wright ran the 100-meter dash in 26.34 seconds at age 100 in a race in which he finished 7th beating an 86-year-old man and a 92-year-old man. The mark represents a new world record in the M100 category, surpassing by 65 hundredths the previous record of the also American Donald Pellmann, who in 2015 ran in 26.99s.

    When he reached the finish line, in front of a crowd of some 40,000 spectators who stood up to applaud him in the stands of Franklin Field, he declared on television that he was not tired, despite the fact that he had not competed for three years due to illness.

    Always run to win

    “If you’re going to go out and run a race, you have to run to try to win. I don’t know how you can run to be second or third,” he said of his philosophy as an athlete.

