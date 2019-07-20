Costa Rica was ranked as the 3rd best destination in the world for botanical tourism in a ranking developed by The Travel site. The country was overtaken by Japan and Oman, in the list that contemplated 10 nations.

“Costa Rica is one of the best places to visit if you want to see some amazing examples of flora. Visit the forest of Braulio Carrillo National Park, where you will find 600 different species of native trees, and the Caño Negro Wildlife Refuge to observe more native species, both flora and fauna”, says the article.

The recommendation of the website Travel Guide is to visit the country in winter. The complete list is the following: