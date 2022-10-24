Condé Nast Reveals Top Countries for 2022, Includes Costa Rica

Condé Nast Traveler has once again revealed its annual list of the top travel destinations in the world as part of its Reader’s Choice Awards for 2022, as decided by the votes of the famous magazine’s readers.

The top-ranking spots for this year are heavily dominated by countries in Europe across all categories, matching trends indicated by Instagram and word-of-mouth. However, Costa Rica has still managed to sneak onto the list of the top destinations!

The top spot has gone to Portugal, with a score of 91.22, closely followed by Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and India.

Other European countries that made the top ten include Greece, Denmark, and Italy. Greece came in at no.6 with a score of 89.97, marking a huge comeback for the country in the ranking, as tourist entry to Greece continues its upward trajectory.

“We’re aiming for record revenue… we will surpass 2019”, Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias has said of Greece’s 2022 tourism revenue, confirming that the country will break pre-pandemic levels again this year.

According to Kikilias, all popular tourist destinations in Greece are currently fully occupied, with occupancy levels exceeding 90% in Crete, Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes, and Kos.

The complete list of the world’s best countries to travel to for 2022, as decided by Condé Nast Traveler readers, is as follows:

Portugal Japan Thailand Singapore India Greece Denmark United Kingdom Italy New Zealand Spain Netherlands Ireland Croatia Morocco Sweden Sri Lanka Israel Turkey South Africa Australia Iceland Peru Colombia Finland Poland Malaysia UAE Chile Philippines Costa Rica Belize Germany Malta Indonesia Mexico France Argentina Switzerland Canada Austria Cambodia China Jordan USA Kenya Brazil Cuba

As you can see, Costa Rica has ranked at a respectable 31 in the list. Nevertheless, Condé Nast Travelers had already ranked Costa Rica as one of the 40 most beautiful countries in the world in previous years, in 2019.

In addition to the list of top countries to travel to, Condé Nast Traveler has also published its annual People’s Choice rankings for the following categories:

Airlines

Airports

Cities

Cruise Lines

Hotels

Resorts

Spa Resorts

Trains

Your Year In Travel

This year, Costa Rica’s very own The Retreat in Atenas has made the list of the best spas in the world. Located near the popular tourist attraction Monumento Nacional el Boyero, the resort markets itself as “ A crystal mountain wellness resort, healing center and spa”.

The Retreat invites guests to “experience the healing energies of a Costa Rica wellness retreat located in a rainforest and a crystal quartz mountain – a world-class, nature-inspired, holistic healing oasis that will nourish and renew your mind, body, and soul”.

The spa was founded by best-selling author, celebrity chef, and health and wellness life coach Diana Stobo to create a transformational wellness center that would feel like “Heaven on Earth”.

Boasting incredible views of the tropical Costa Rican rainforest valley, Nicoya Peninsula, and the Pacific Ocean, The Retreat offers 18 simply and elegantly designed rooms. They are all entirely absent of phones or telephones to promote full enjoyment of the natural sounds surrounding the hotel, and to relax the senses and calm the mind.

Each room comes complete with lush bedding and natural and organic amenities and. is christened after the healing plants and superfood grown on the resort grounds. Most of the produce served at The Retreat is self-cultivated by the resort, which strives for 100% organic and fresh meals.

The food served at the on-site restaurant, Boca Dulce is mostly plant-based, and grain-free, dairy-free and free of refined sweeteners. However, the chefs also occasionally employ local sustainably raised fish, fowl, beef, and lamb, as well as goat yogurt and cheese.

All of the hotel’s wellness packages include at least 3 meals at Boca Dulce, and also offer signature wellness treatments at Vida Mía, The Retreat’s luxury Healing Spa. Those who are looking to get back to nature are also able to make use of the numerous incredible hiking trails in the surrounding rainforest.

The resort also welcomes spiritual and Ayurveda retreats, promotes detox, healing and fat burning practices, and offers daily yoga programs with one of several expert resident teachers.

In previous years ,another luxurious Costa Rican spa was also ranked within the world’s top 20 hotels as decided by Condé Nast Traveler readers. The Nayara Hotel: Spa and Gardens, located near the Arenal Volcano, made the list in 2015 and was the only hotel in Central America on the list that year.

Condé Nasts’ 2015 rankings were also favorable to Costa Rica in other categories. For example, it snagged the title of the world’s top Wedding destinations alongside countries such as Italy, Hawaii, and Jamaica.