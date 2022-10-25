More
    Remains of Missing Private Jet Found In the Sea, 28 Kilometers from Limón

    The search operation resumed this weekend.

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    Remains of the private jet, whose trail disappeared on Friday afternoon in the Costa Rican Caribbean, were found this Saturday morning 28 kilometers from Limón, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MSP).

    Founder of a German chain of gyms and his family were on the missing jet in Costa Rican waters

    The search operation resumed at 5:00 a.m. and at 5:50 a.m. The first discovery was made, indicated the Vice Minister of Security and Director of the Coast Guard, Martín Arias. According to Security, five people of German nationality were traveling on the aircraft, which left Mexico for Limón.

    ​The founder of the German gym chain McFit, Rainer Schaller, and his family were traveling aboard the private jet that disappeared this Friday afternoon in Costa Rican waters.

    The aircraft, a Piaggio P.180 Avanti, disappeared some 33 kilometers (about 20 miles) from the coast on its way to the Limón airport. The plane took off from Palenque, in Mexico.

    According to the passenger manifest, in addition to Schaller, 53, his partner, Christiane Schikorsky, and their children Aaron (6 years old) and Finja (5 years old) were traveling, as well as a man named Marcus Kurrek. McFit spokeswoman Jeanine Minaty confirmed to the German newspaper Bild that the company’s founder and chief executive, Rainer Schaller, was on the plane.

    The remains were found 28 kilometers from Limón and so far no bodies of deceased or survivors have been found, Arias said. McFit is the largest fitness chain in Germany and has more than 200 gyms in Germany alone, as well as others in Austria, Italy, Poland and Spain. It has more than 1.4 million members. In 2020, it acquired the Gold’s Gym chain for the sum of $100 million.

    SourceGustavo Fallas
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
