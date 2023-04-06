Are You Staying in San José During Easter? Get To Know the Open Cultural Spaces Available

If this Holy Week you decide to stay in the Greater Metropolitan Area, you can take the opportunity to visit several cultural spaces that will remain open, some with free admission.For their part, the Concert Bands have a special agenda of sacred music in different communities of the country.

Take note of the following activities:

National Museum of Costa Rica

It will open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed only Thursday and Friday.

In its exhibition offer, it presents “Páramos de Costa Rica”, which shows natural landscapes of this type of ecosystem that have formations with a unique geological and biological history in the Central American region.

In addition, it exhibits “Memorias en Piedra” in the Pre-Columbian Room. Also, among other various exhibitions, “Historia de Costa Rica, Siglos XIV-XXI” is offered.

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; on Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 4 p.m.

General admission ¢2,500, children under 12 years of age, students and teachers, from school and college, identified, and adults over 65 years of age, enter free. On Sundays, admission is free for identified nationals.

Calderon Guardia Museum

Located in the Escalante neighborhood, this museum will be open to the public during Holy Week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, at its usual hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, on Monday, April 10, it will be open, with the same hours. Admission is free.

Currently, apart from its permanent exhibition that shares background on the promulgation of the Social Reforms that were established in Costa Rica between 1940 and 1944, it also offers the exhibition “Maiceros”, by the artist Guido Núñez, which presents 40 works that portray the life of the Costa Rican peasant, through pencil drawings on paper.

Juan Santamaría Cultural Historical Museum

In Alajuela, this museum will open Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

This space promotes the recovery, custody, conservation and dissemination of the historical heritage of the war against the filibusters of 1856-1857, which is detailed in its permanent exhibition.

In addition, the public will be able to visit the temporary exhibition “Eduardo Muñoz Bachs: Tribute to the Latin American poster.”

Finca 6 museum site

In the canton of Osa is the Finca 6 museum site, one of the few preserved cases of residential constructions with associated stone spheres; Some of the pre-Columbian spheres present are in-situ, so they have never been removed since their discovery.

This is the second archaeological site to be opened to the public in Costa Rica, after the Guayabo National Monument. Precisely, of the four archaeological sites declared World Heritage, the Finca 6 site is the only one currently open to the public.

This space will open all Holy Week at its regular hours, from Tuesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 4 p.m. The entrance has a cost of ¢1,500; children under 12, identified students and seniors, enter free.

National Theater of Costa Rica

During this Holy Week, the National Theater of Costa Rica (TNCR) will offer its dramatized guided tours.

The tours, which are offered in both English and Spanish, allow the public to interact with characters that are part of the history of this emblematic building in the capital.

The dramatized tours will take place every day, every hour, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The public interested in enjoying this tour must request it at the National Theater ticket office or book in advance at tels.: 2010-1142 or 20101143.

It will also offer this service on the holiday of Monday, April 10.

The visits have a cost of ¢2 thousand; ¢1,500 for seniors and ¢3,500 for foreigners. Children under 12 years old enter for free.

Concert Bands

They will offer concerts of sacred music, in accompaniment to the activities of this commemoration.The musical program for these days includes music from the San José, Heredia, Alajuela, Puntarenas, Guanacaste, Cartago and Limón Concert Bands.

The concerts will run from April 1 to 10, in different parts of the country, and are free and open to the public.

To check the schedule at www.mcj.go.cr

Parque La Libertad

It will open to the public so that users can ride a bike, run, walk, take their dog along trails, or even have a picnic, Monday through Sunday, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, it informed that its administrative offices will be open on April 3 and 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on Wednesday the 5th, from 8 a.m. at 12 noon; they close on Holy Thursday and Good Friday; as well as on April 10, a holiday due to the transfer of April 11, commemoration of the Heroic Act of Juan Santamaría.