Sebastian Alba, an Outstanding Costa Rican Photographer

A few days ago, at The Costa Rica News (TCRN) we spoke with Sebastián Alba, who is a talented photographer who recently showed his photo composition called “Costa Rica without Humans”.The name of Alba’s work is quite interesting, as is his way of living as a 26-year-old young man, so we will tell you more about him here.

Sebastián, has his roots in Cartago, although now lives in Coronado. He was introduced to art at a very young age through his father who taught him to draw, which is why he even loved to paint Graffiti.Also from a young age he has been fascinated by the world of video games.

Regarding the teachings of his parents, Sebastián considers that today he remembers and still carries them with him in any area of ​​his life: being responsible, always being able to help vulnerable people and never giving up.

Currently, he is a computer engineering student at the Tecnológico de Costa Rica, and has six subjects left to finish his degree. He worked as a manager in the engineering department of a Digital Signage company, but resigned to dedicate himself to the artistic part because this area caught his attention more.

What or who led you into the world of photography?

His father introduced him to the art of drawing, but through his great friend Roger Gómez, he learned more about the world of cameras and of course putting them to good use.

“Roger had a camera and since I’ve always liked photography, I asked him what kind of camera he could buy me. I bought one just like his and began to venture into the field of photography, first with landscapes, then with portraits, I got to know Photoshop and I was combining digital art with photography,” he told TCRN.

He has not carried out formal studies or courses on the subject, however the YouTube tutorials and motivation to learn empirically, by trial and error, in addition to perseverance have led him to create great works.He has worked on artistic and photographic projects for DHL, Marriott, Samsung Latin America, among other important brands.

He was born to be successful doing what he loves

SebastiánAlba, has been published in a book from Spain called “JPG Book” as a featured artist in 2020, in the last three years he has been part of the Costa Rican team in the Photography World Cup, this year he managed to be in the top 10 in the Illustration and Commercial category. Being in the top 10 is pretty good for an artist because it’s worldwide.Also, he received an Honorable Mention at the “ND Awards in Fine Art”.

Among what you think you need to do, is learning about 3D design and animation, can you imagine your projects with these techniques? Surely very soon we will appreciate them…

Alba is still attracted to video games, he likes technology, but beyond all he is passionate about soccer, going for a walk with his wife, with his family, seeing places, an afternoon of movies, and food.

An unusual photographer

Referring to his country Costa Rica, Sebastián is inspired by how welcoming people, nature and the climate are.He has kept with him everything about the respect that wildlife should be shown and that was precisely his approach to creating the famous 15-piece photo essay.

He defines it as a special of photographs that he wanted to do for generating environmental awareness in the Ticos, “since this is our only home, taking into account that the photographs of the country are quite impressive when people see them, because they identify a lot with the iconic places and plays like the subconscious of the Costa Rican”.

It should be noted that at that time (year 2020) he played the video game “The Last of Us” that was in fashion then, now it also is because there is a series on HBO with the same subject, that is why we call him a photographer -out of the ordinary-precisely the video game inspired him to elaborate the scenes of his art “Costa Rica without Humans“.

The work shows from the perspective of Alba, what the most iconic places in the Central American country would look like after years without humanity.The places chosen were the National Theater, the Basilica of Our Lady of Los Angeles, the Legislative Assembly and the Children’s Museum, among others.It has undoubtedly been a job that has made him artistically known in the country and other places, he considers it “the greatest he has ever made.”

Currently, he is creating several projects, which he is working on little by little, always trying to make the message converge, what he wants to tell or show through artistic perfection and techniques.

Admires

On the other hand, did you know who the photographer Sebastián admires? From his country to the well-known Franklin Chang, “for his tenacity in achieving everything he has set out to do.” On an international level, spiritual figures such as Padre Pio and Teresa of Calcutta, perhaps for this reason, his message to all of you is that “always see in your inner being, your questions, your fears, sadness, joy and that from there can reflect and inspire, can create art and remember that a door closes on one side, but opens on another”.

Finally, it is important to mention that the young Tico promotes his workshops, you can contact him through his website: www.sebastianalba.comwhere he has 3 recorded workshops where people can learn about photocomposition, photo editing, techniques for all levels basic intermediate and advanced, you can all choose and buy his varied works.

Coming workshop

He is planning for May 6th and 7th a Workshop on photography and commercial photomontage, which includes a digital certificate of participation, the details can also be seen on his social media accounts: Instagram @sebasteuo_alba and Facebook Sebastián Alba Photography.