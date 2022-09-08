More
    Are there More Cybersecurity Risks with the Entry of 5G Networks?

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    The arrival and implementation of 5G, the fifth generation of mobile networks, has the potential to make Panama much more connected; with higher speeds, lower latency (the response time of the web), and a greater number of connected IoT (Internet of Things) devices. However, with this growth also come cybersecurity implications as well.

    Taking into account that the expectation is that new ways of working and business models will emerge, companies that implement smart devices connected to the 5G network will need security solutions capable of monitoring and protecting against new or greater cyber threats.

     “The entry of 5G will allow more devices to be constantly connected to the Internet and with better performance. However, this increase in devices will bring new vulnerabilities and expand the attack surface, providing more entry points for cybercriminals to threaten networks, cloud and applications, with the aim of hijacking or stealing information from organizations”, explains Eli Faskha, CEO of Secure Solutions. In addition, with the entry of 5G, the complexity of maintaining data privacy increases; making it even more important to have cybersecurity and analytics solutions in place to prevent attacks at both the network and device levels.

    Device

    According to research, it is estimated that a large number of smart devices connected to the Internet (IoT) do not have any type of protection tools installed. Panamanians are still not used to using solutions to protect mobile connections.

    In this context, Secure Solutions recommends that companies implement protection solutions; that are up-to-date with technology capable of understanding and supervising an enormous complexity of relationships and structures, often linked to each other.

    “We see the exponential increase in attacks in the country, so at Secure Solutions we urge companies to initiate a transformation towards a culture of security among employees so that they can support protection work. In addition, create identity security policies, remote connection policies and, even more importantly, look for advanced solutions that allow agility and security for the company’s systems”, explains Faskha.

